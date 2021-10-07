Jumbo builds digital core with SAP and Synnove, overhauls ERP

Ang Kiam Meng (Jumbo) Credit: Jumbo

Jumbo Group has joined forces with SAP and specialist partner Synnove to scale digitalisation efforts across Singapore and global markets, prioritising process re-engineering and data to enhance efficiencies and accelerate growth efforts.



The iconic food and beverage (F&B) brand is now executing on plans to build a cross-border integrated system within the entire organisation, overhauling enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities to improve customer dining experiences while expanding beyond city-state borders.

Central to such efforts will be the creation of a “strong digital ERP core”, implementing SAP S/4HANA, S/4HANA Retail and SAP Customer Activity Repository solutions to "standardise data" and support end-to-end operations through sharpened access to information and insights.

“Food is very much at the heart of people across all cultures and geographies, and while Jumbo has been well-known for traditional crowd favourites like our chilli crabs and black pepper crabs, it is also crucial for us to leverage technology to remain competitive from the internal efficiency and cost perspective, and to utilise data to help us innovate and adapt to the fast-changing operating landscape and tastebuds of consumers in Singapore and across the region,” said Ang Kiam Meng, executive director and group CEO of Jumbo.

According to Kiam Meng, Jumbo aims to achieve operational efficiency in addition to “uplifting human capital competency” via the removal of paper and manual processes, aligned to Singapore’s nationwide digitalisation drive. This will be supported by the enhanced use of data in analysis and decision making, alongside further streamlining and coordination of workflows across different departments.

“By tapping on digital innovations in partnership with SAP and Synnove, we have enhanced our operational capabilities and unearthed deeper insights into our business operations that has helped us conceptualise new dining experiences, concepts, and menus, which will be crucial in our future growth and internationalisation plans,” Kiam Meng added.

Looking ahead, Jumbo is also seeking to leverage the enhanced ERP platform to meet long-term growth objectives following the launch of three new F&B outlets in Singapore, as well as optimising procurement strategies and bolstering sales and service offerings.

Specific to technology, future areas of focus include the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to improve outlets and central kitchen operations, alongside leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and customer experience (CX) solutions to personalise customer experience levels.

“The F&B sector has been particularly weathered through the pandemic, but this has also prompted new, innovative ways for thriving in the ‘never normal’ and to invest for long-term growth,” noted Eileen Chua, managing director of Singapore at SAP.

“Underpinning this evolution has been a focus on agility and resilience, which has seen F&B operators like Jumbo accelerate their digital transformation efforts to be an intelligent enterprise and implement a scalable digital core that will lay the foundation for operational excellence, a single source of truth, business analytics for real-time decision making and a platform for innovation and collaboration.”

Central to the deployment was Synnove, launched in 2012 as a specialist system integrator of SAP solutions with expertise spanning both Singapore and Malaysia markets.