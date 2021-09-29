SecureCraft brings Cato Networks to the channel in Singapore and Malaysia

Daniel Lee (Cato Networks) Credit: Cato Networks

Singapore based value-added distributor SecureCraft has been tasked with leading the introduction of Cato Networks’ cloud-based networking and security solutions to the IT channel in Singapore and Malaysia.



Based in Israel, Cato Networks provides a secure access service edge (SASE) platform, converging SD-WAN and network security into a global, cloud-native service.



“SecureCraft is delighted to partner with Cato Networks to serve as a distributor of [its] industry leading SASE platform,” said Ivan Lo, SecureCraft group general manager. “We are eager to become an extension of the Cato Networks team and begin providing our customers in Singapore and Malaysia a solution that can deliver both networking and security as a global, cloud-native service.

“Using Cato, our customers can connect and secure remote workers and cloud resources, as well as their branch offices and other locations,” he added.



Along with leading the introduction of Cato Networks’ portfolio in local market, SecureCraft will also provide regional support to systems integrators and resellers of Cato’s cloud-based networking and security solutions.



“We are pleased to have SecureCraft join our regional partner program,” said Daniel Lee, Cato Networks’ vice president of sales in Asia Pacific and Japan. “The company is known to selectively partner with market-leading vendors in their respective domains.

“Adding Cato solutions to [SecureCraft's] portfolio positions [its] reseller partners to profit from the rapidly growing interest in SASE. And Cato gains a distribution partner with a stellar reputation for its laser focus on end-to-end security solutions and expertise,” he added.

SASE, the technology space in which Cato Networks plays, has become a major segment across the global enterprise technology market.

As reported last year, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic accelerated some companies' plans to adopt SASE technology.

Covid-19 boosted interest in SASE as enterprises scramble to support a suddenly remote workforce, the surge in telework taxing legacy network architectures that depend on traffic being routed through the enterprise data centre for inspection.

"Companies that were on the fence about whether to upgrade to SASE, they're falling over to the 'adopt now' side," said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research.

And vendors, along with local service providers, are responding to the growing demand.



Earlier this year, cyber security vendor Palo Alto Networks bolted together its SD-WAN and security technologies to offer an integrated, cloud-based, SASE offering aimed at simplifying distributed enterprises.

Called Prisma SASE, the package brings together the company’s core Prisma Access package of cloud-based, next-generation security gateways with its Prisma SD-WAN technology it got when it bought CloudGenix for US$420 million last year.

In June, Singaporean telecommunications provider StarHub launched a managed SASE offering thanks to a partnership with Palo Alto Networks.



The StarHub Managed SASE offering, combined with Palo Alto Network’s Prisma Access, was designed to help enterprises simplify and automate cyber threat protection and multi-site network management as they operate with and connect through various cloud environments.

“Palo Alto Networks is thrilled to be partnering StarHub to provide enterprises with best-in-class security services,” said Claribel Chai, Palo Alto Networks Singapore country manager, at the time. “With Prisma Access, the industry’s most complete cloud-delivered security platform, StarHub's enterprise customers can benefit from a scalable way of enabling secure remote access for every user at any location.

“By consolidating networking and security capabilities into a single platform, StarHub Managed SASE simplifies the delivery of comprehensive and consistent cloud security for customers,” she added.

