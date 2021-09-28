BitCyber inks Asian distribution deal with cybersecurity player Foreseeti

The new agreement between the two cyber specialists sees them extend and accelerate their prior collaboration efforts.

Phillip Ng (BitCyber) Credit: Supplied

Singapore's BitCyber has taken on distribution rights in Asia for Swedish automated cyber threat modelling and attack simulation vendor Foreseeti.



Based in Stockholm, Foreseeti provides products designed to give IT decision makers greater insight into the cyber risk exposure and resilience of their IT architectures.



The vendor’s solutions are aimed at helping organisations uncover critical paths to high value assets and weak spots in their respective architectures so that proactive actions can be taken at the most relevant times and places.



Along with being named as a regional distributor for Foreseeti’s suite of solutions in Singapore and Asia more generally, BitCyber has also been appointed as a consulting partner for the vendor in the local market.

The two companies have collaborated previously, claiming to have already delivered automated threat modelling, attack simulation and security posture management solutions to a number of leading organisations in the region.

The new agreement between the two cyber specialists sees them extend and accelerate their prior collaboration efforts.



“We are very proud to have BitCyber as our partner in Singapore and the Asia region,” said Foreseeti CEO, Anders Malmström. “BitCyber truly shares Foreseeti’s commitment to deliver the best services and solutions possible to customers.”



For Philip Ng, co-founder and CEO of the Singapore headquartered value-added distributor, the deepening partnership between the two companies comes as at a time when the need for effective cyber solutions in the market is increasing.



“There is a growing need to effectively and efficiently identify all threat attack paths in complex IT and OT/ICS [operational technology/industrial control systems] environments,” Ng said. “The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) Guide to Cyber Threat Modelling emphasises this critical need [for] organisations with critical information infrastructure (CII).

“In this partnership with Foreseeti, BitCyber, together with our consulting and channel partners, are working with CII [providers] according to CSA’s guidelines to raise their level of threat modelling and improve their security and risk posture.

“We are also looking beyond CII [providers] to work with companies in critical sectors in like government, financial services and healthcare,” he added.

It seems Ng's concern for the local market's cyber resilience is well-founded, with the CSA, Singapore's cyber agency, earlier this year flagging an increase in cyber threats, such as ransomware and online scams.

According to a report released in July, CSA’s SingCERT (Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team) handled more than 9,000 cases last year, compared to nearly 8,500 cases reported in 2019 and 4,977 cases in 2018 respectively.

The threat tally marked the second consecutive year of increases in cyber threats handled by the agency.

“Although the number of phishing incidents remained stable and website defacements declined slightly, malicious cyber activities remain a concern amid a rapidly-evolving global cyber landscape and increased digitalisation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CSA said in a statement at the time.







