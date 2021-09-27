Sanjay Deshmukh exits VMware to take regional reins of Snowflake

Industry leader vacates leadership role following more than seven years of service.

Sanjay Deshmukh Credit: VMware

Sanjay Deshmukh has been appointed as senior regional vice president of ASEAN and India at Snowflake, exiting VMware following more than seven years of service.



Effective immediately, the move sees Singapore-based Deshmukh vacate his role as vice president and managing director of South East Asia and Korea at VMware, a position he has held since May 2018.

“It felt like being a part of a blockbuster which had everything from cultural diversity, friendship, joy, celebration, resilience and success,” wrote Deshmukh, when announcing his departure via social media. “I am sad leaving a team and company I loved to work with but also feel happy with what we all have achieved together.

“I am leaving with a deep sense of gratitude and appreciation for VMware as it offered me an opportunity to partner with talented employees in helping our customers transform their business and getting partners to invest and grow with VMware.”

Deshmukh initially joined VMware in May 2014 as managing director of End-User Computing (EUC) across Asia Pacific and Japan, before assuming regional responsibilities as vice president 14 months later. South East Asia and Korea responsibilities followed in May 2018, tasked with managing all business operations while developing enhanced go-to-market strategies across customer and partner segments.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the VMware South East Asia and Korea region team members, the EUC business team members and the regional and global executives who supported us in every step,” Deshmukh added. “Wishing everyone at VMware good luck and success.”

Drawing on more than 25 years industry experience, Deshmukh also previously held leadership positions at Citrix and SAP, in addition to management roles at Informix, Tata Unisys / Tata Infotech and Binary Semantics.

“I am looking forward to partner with the team at Snowflake to drive the mission of mobilising world’s data,” Deshmukh said.