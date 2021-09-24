FPT targets oil and gas IT market with Halliburton software deal

Draws upon the capabilities of software provided by Halliburton’s Landmark business, which includes its DecisionSpace 365 and iEnergy hybrid cloud offerings.

Truong Gia Binh (FPT) Credit: FPT

Vietnam headquartered IT services group FPT is building out a new practice aimed at leveraging exploration and production segment software solutions from US multinational Halliburton.



The move comes as FPT enters into a strategic collaboration with the global oilfield services provider to, in the words of the Vietnamese group, "accelerate digital transformation by lowering innovation costs and time to adoption across the exploration and production (E&P) sector" – the upstream segment of the oil and gas industry.



The agreement sees FPT draw upon the capabilities of software provided by Halliburton’s Landmark business, which includes its DecisionSpace 365 and iEnergy hybrid cloud offerings, to launch a dedicated Landmark practice featuring over 150 developers, data scientists and cloud engineers.

It is anticipated that the new practice will provide FPT customers with a dedicated digital factory development centre to build and deploy customer specific solutions by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and extending DecisionSpace 365 cloud applications.



The practice will also provide system integration services to connect third party applications using iEnergy and DecisionSpace 365 application programming interface (API) to enable enterprise-wide workflows and solutions.



“We are excited to expand our collaboration with FPT as an innovation provider to design, build, and deploy extensions to DecisionSpace 365 applications using the iEnergy hybrid cloud," said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting. "This will lower the cost and time for cloud adoption by our customers and unlock significant value at a time when every operator is looking to do more digitally with less."



The collaboration is also expected to see Halliburton and its customers tap into FPT’s workforce in no fewer than 26 countries.



“FPT and Halliburton have a long history of collaboration and a close relationship," said FPT chairman Truong Gia Binh. "In the past decade, FPT has contributed to the success of Halliburton’s various critical programs, and I believe this exclusive partnership is a testament to our strong IT competencies and industry know-how.



“Drawing on our proven expertise and scalable pool of IT talent, FPT is confident to help our joint customers realise their transformation goals.

“I look forward to seeing FPT and Halliburton working side by side to advance the industry’s untapped potentials and reach new heights of success in the coming years," he added.

In mid-March this year, FPT said it was aiming to build out its digital business ecosystem with the launch of its then new digital transformation consulting subsidiary FPT Digital.

The company revealed the launch of the new business, the eighth member company of FPT Corporation, in late February, saying at the time that it could provide digital transformation roadmap consulting services for businesses while at the same time promoting new initiatives and innovative business models.

By late March, the company said it was shooting for ‘world class’ IT services and digital transformation provider status after hiring former Airbus vice president and Asia Pacific and China head of digital transformation Frank Bignone as its new head of global digital transformation.

