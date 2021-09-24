Vietnam’s Vingroup tightens ties with Google Cloud amid transformation efforts

The partnership signals the deepening of an existing relationship between the two companies.

Thomas Kurian (CEO - Google Cloud) Credit: Google Cloud

Vingroup, which claims to be the largest conglomerate in Vietnam, has deepened its ties with Google Cloud after the two companies inked an agreement aimed at seeing the Vietnamese corporation draw upon the cloud vendor’s technology to support its ongoing digitisation strategy.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement was signed in New York City on the sidelines of a recent diplomatic trip to the United States by Vietnam’s president, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and sees Vingroup and Google Cloud collaborate closely as strategic partners to drive the group’s broad digital transformation efforts.



“Google Cloud is uniquely positioned to help Vingroup drive its growth strategy with our innovative and trusted industry solutions and vertical expertise,” said Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO.



“We look forward to our expanded collaboration, and to supporting Vingroup as it continues to play a leading role in the long-term success of Vietnam’s digital transformation,” he added.



The partnership, which signals the deepening of an existing relationship between the two companies, sees Google Cloud help Vingroup advance its public cloud adoption on the Google Cloud Platform and identify opportunities to apply cloud-based machine learning, artificial intelligence and smart data analytics technologies across Vingroup’s varied lines of business.



“This MoU with Google Cloud builds on our successful on-going relationship with Google,” said Nguyen Viet Quang, Vingroup vice chairman and CEO. “This new step forward in our partnership will see us working closely to explore new opportunities to digitise not only the way we engage our consumers but also how Vingroup enhances its resilience and agility and executes against its global expansion plans.”

In March, Vingroup affiliate One Mount Group partnered with Google Cloud to help bolster its efforts to create what it hoped would be the country’s largest technology ecosystem connecting people and businesses.



The deal saw One Mount Group, a member of Vingroup and strategic partner of Techcombank, engage Google Cloud as its preferred enterprise cloud service provider.



Broadly, the strategic partnership was expected to see One Mount leverage a broad range of Google technologies, including SAP on Google Cloud and Google Workspace, in its expansion strategy and drive for innovation across its lines of business.

“Google Cloud is a critical technology partner in One Mount’s speed to market and effort to continuously deliver differentiated services to our customers in Vietnam,” One Mount chief data officer Lu Luc said at the time.