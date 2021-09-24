Cybereason builds out Indonesian channel with Sysware

Credit: Dreamstime

Cybereason has signed a software distribution agreement with Sysware amid plans to expand cyber security market reach via the Indonesian channel.

Terms of the agreement will see the Jakarta-based distributor gain access to a managed detection and response (MDR) solution with the aim of delivering endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation anti-virus, anti-ransomware and file-less malware protection offerings to enterprise customers through the partner ecosystem.

“This provides Cybereason with the opportunity to deliver cyber security capabilities through the Sysware presence in Indonesia,” said Derrick Ng, director of Channel and Alliances across Asia Pacific at Cybereason.

Founded in 2007, Sysware goes to market as a next-generation IT distributor in Indonesia with channel expertise across digital security, networking and software solutions, underpinned by professional services and software development expertise.

“Teaming with Cybereason will increase the ability of our partners to help their customers rapidly detect and end cyber attacks that can evade traditional security products,” added Tonny Lim, president of Sysware Indonesia. “On top of that, by coupling Cybereason’s MDR solution with Sysware professional services, it will help Indonesian customers rapidly identify and limit the impact of threats without the need for additional staffing.”

In July, Cybereason unveiled the acquisition of empow -- a security analytics specialist based in Tel Aviv -- to strengthen capabilities in relation to predictive response technology, data integration and engineering talent.

Such capabilities will be incorporated into the vendor’s extended detection and response (XDR) offerings in addition to enhancing integrations with more than 70 cyber security vendors, spanning firewall, email and web gateways, cloud infrastructure and threat intelligence.

“When we really dug into the empow capabilities, we saw how complementary our approaches are to solving the critical security issues that organisations are struggling with, and we realised that bringing empow’s capabilities and team to Cybereason was both a sound business decision and a catalyst for further market disruption,” noted Lior Div, co-founder and CEO of Cybereason, when speaking at the time of the acquisition.