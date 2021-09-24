CloudMile strengthens Google Cloud expertise in Singapore, achieves MSP status

Specialist partner can now provide additional services such as 24/7 monitoring, multi-account management, system performance tuning and monthly reporting.

Spencer Liu (CloudMile) Credit: CloudMile

CloudMile has enhanced go-to-market capabilities specific to Google Cloud by achieving new managed services provider (MSP) status in Singapore.

Following a “rigorous” standards process designed to assess expertise in systems and network management, security and support excellence, the born-in-the-cloud player can now provide additional services such as 24/7 monitoring, multi-account management, system performance tuning and monthly reporting.

Founded by CEO Spencer Liu in 2017, CloudMile started life as a Google Cloud partner in Taiwan before relocating company headquarters to Singapore. The start-up goes to market as a specialist provider of solutions spanning Workspace, cloud storage, data engineering, Big Query and App Engine, supported by application and workload migration deployments.

Recognised as Google Cloud Premier Partner, CloudMile claims to house more than 120 certifications while serving over 400 customers across Asia.

“We have always been committed to the quest for better delivery and takeout service,” said Pua Yong Xiang, CTO of Oddle, an online ordering platform and customer of CloudMile. “Building a digital native business means we rely a lot on cloud to support our growing demand during this pandemic, and understanding our customers to cater to their needs better.

“With the support of CloudMile we have leveraged Google Cloud's Big Query to analyse our consumer's behaviour to facilitate better recommendation to them on food choices.”

The new status comes two months after CloudMile secured US$10 million in Series B funding, with the company set to use the new windfall to underpin its expansion in Malaysia.

As reported by Channel Asia, the provider wants to “open up the AI and cloud market” in Malaysia and recently recruited former Ingram Micro general manager of IT distribution Lester Leong as country manager of CloudMile Malaysia. Leong spent more than a decade at the distributor before jumping across to CloudMile in June.

In his new role, Leong has been charged with managing CloudMile's operations in Malaysia and will be expected to spearhead all of the company’s cloud, analytics, machine learning and AI initiatives. He will also play a role in setting up a fully-fledged CloudMile operation in Kuala Lumpur followed by a shared services, research and development and support centre for the region.

Leong’s other responsibilities include expanding the company’s partner ecosystem, onboarding large enterprise accounts, building partnerships with public sector and education organisations, as well as growing its corporate accounts.

Leong isn’t the only new recruit CloudMile plans to make in Malaysia, with Liu foreshadowing new hires in the near future.

"The market is optimistic about AI and cloud technology, we are investing into Malaysia to find new tech talents and expand the business roadmap in the ASEAN digital hub," outlined Liu in July.

Meanwhile, CloudMile was recently awarded the Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year in Asia Pacific gong by the vendor at its latest regional awards event. In 2019, CloudMile raised $6 million in venture funding, at the time planning to use the funds to establish its operations headquarters in Singapore and its AI research and development centre in Taiwan.