BT launches Cisco multinational network monitoring platform

Credit: Dreamstime

Telecommunications and network provider BT has launched a Cisco network monitoring platform for multinational users to find and flag faults.



Named the Cisco ThousandEyes Cloud and Internet Intelligence platform, BT monitors and controls the solution with the Cisco technology integrated into the telco and network provider’s own service management platform.

The platform utilises ThousandEyes’ globally distributed and local vantage points, which are natively embedded in select Cisco network equipment.

It also leverages BT’s global service team availability, claiming to offer support 24/7 across network underlays, overlays and application layers, in addition to technical consultants.

The platform is available in three service levels, ranging from BT managing and controlling everything to in-house operation by a business’ own IT team.

“Troubleshooting poor user experience is a huge pain for customers. The longer the outage, the bigger the consequences for the business,” said Scott Cowling, network solutions director at BT.

“Working with our partner Cisco, we’ve launched a managed service based on ThousandEyes to cut through the complexity of modern connectivity, deliver digital resilience and enable customer success.”

Cisco acquired ThousandEyes back in May 2020, with the reasoning given at the time being for the buy coming down to the latter's network intelligence technology.

