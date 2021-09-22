SAP partner Mindtree hires IBM’s Dominic Del Giudice as APAC business chief

Dominic Del Giudice (Mindtree) Credit: Mindtree

Indian-headquartered SAP partner Mindtree has hired Australian IT talent Dominic Del Giudice as chief business officer for Asia Pacific.

Based in Melbourne, Del Giudice has more than two decades of experience in consulting and technology companies, most recently serving as vice president and senior partner for IBM APAC.

Before taking on the newly created role at Mindtree, Del Giudice previously worked for the likes of Accenture, Capgemini, Infosys and also SAP.

Del Giudice, who also has European Union citizenship, will report to Venu Lambu, executive director and president of global markets at Mindtree.

“We are excited about the depth of industry and technology expertise that these leaders bring to our clients,” said Lambu. “With businesses in Europe and Asia-Pacific increasingly seeking strategic technology partnerships to maximise revenues and growth, strong leadership with a deep understanding of these markets is vital to our ability to help our clients unlock value from digital transformation.”

Last year, Mindtree’s work with Newcrest Mining resulted in being awarded Best Run SAP Innovator.