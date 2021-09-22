Nutanix and Citrix partner for cloud play

Hector Lima (Citrix) Credit: Citrix

Nutanix and Citrix have inked a partnership agreement for cloud deployments and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI).

The deal will mean that Nutanix will become a Citrix preferred choice for HCI hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. At the same time, Citrix will become the preferred enterprise end-user computing solution on the Nutanix Cloud Platform.

According to the duo, the collaboration will allow them to provide desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) options for customers that enable them to procure, deploy, and manage their Citrix environments running on the Nutanix Cloud Platform.

The partnership will also provide opportunities for each vendors’ channel partners, including original equipment manufacturer (OEM), global system integrators (GSI), service providers and public cloud providers.

“Companies around the world are quickly moving toward a hybrid workforce,” said Hector Lima, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Citrix. “In strengthening our partnership, Citrix and Nutanix can deliver the right building blocks for customers to make the transition successfully and reap the benefits it can provide in attracting and retaining talent, scaling operations, and creating competitive advantage.”

The move comes two months after Nutanix launched a new partner program dedicated entirely to service providers working in the hybrid and multi-cloud space.

The hyperconverged infrastructure solutions vendor has rolled out its Elevate Service Provider Program to managed and cloud service providers globally.