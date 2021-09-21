Alliance Islamic Bank tasks Fusionex with building digital platform to help halal businesses thrive

Dato' Seri Ivan Teh (Fusionex Group) Credit: Fusionex Group

Fusionex has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alliance Islamic Bank to build a digital platform capable of supporting halal businesses embarking on growth plans via the Halal in One program across Malaysia.

Halal in One is a halal ecosystem that offers support to business owners venturing into the halal space, helping small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) obtain halal certification, business advisory and matching services. This is in addition to access to market opportunities and customised financing for certification costs, premises renovation, equipment hire purchase or working capital.

Terms of the agreement will see Fusionex “design, develop and deploy” a one-stop digital platform to support such efforts, underpinned by smart artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics solutions. The platform is designed to allow SMEs to predict market trends, meet customer demand, automate operational processes and scale business operations.

“I believe that Fusionex’s digital platform will be able to help Halal in One clients with their digital transformation journey,” said Dato' Seri Ivan Teh, CEO of Fusionex Group. “This will take their businesses from offline to online, adopt a hybrid business approach and utilise omni-channel strategies to expand their market reach - future-proofing operations to weather challenges that may come their way.

“Our platform’s loyalty management features let entrepreneurs not only entice new customers but retain them via attractive, personalised rewards and gratifications.”

Aligned to the aim of improving accessibility to the halal industry by centralising data to “enhance visibility and simplify procedures”, Teh said the platform also offers local SMEs the opportunity to create personalised shopping experiences and deliver targeted marketing campaigns to boost sales.

“With the collaborative efforts from all parties, this partnership introduces new ecosystems and connectivity that will generate new revenue streams, transform the way business is conducted, and empower these SMEs to achieve their fullest potential,” Teh added.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Alliance Islamic Bank operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alliance Bank Malaysia, offering a wide complement of Shariah-compliant products and services for consumers and businesses.

“Fusionex offers various digital solutions that help SMEs stay competitive,” said Rizal IL-Ehzan Fadil Azim, CEO of Alliance Islamic Bank. “For example, their analytics intelligence provides insights into customer segments, enabling our Halal in One clients to boost their business performance, agility and growth using the data provided.”