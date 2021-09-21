Maxis consolidates vendors, hands Wipro multi-year managed services contract

Credit: Dreamstime

Maxis has signed a multi-year IT managed services contract with Wipro as the Malaysia-based telecommunications provider embarks on a fresh round of internal modernisation.

Terms of the deal will centre around the global system integrator (GSI) providing support in relation to hybrid infrastructure and application maintenance, alongside enabling “new ways of working” through application development and testing services.

In addition to rolling out cyber security services, global service delivery models will also be leveraged to support modernisation efforts, as well as specific telecommunications domain expertise and Wipro Holmes, the provider’s augmented intelligence and hyper-automation platform.

The aim is to “further modernise, automate, simplify and standardise” part of Maxis’ global IT managed services and testing functions, while consolidating vendors across non-core application support plus infrastructure maintenance and cyber security.

“Our strong capabilities, backed by extensive global experience in working with some of the biggest telecommunication providers in the world, will enable us to deliver this transformational engagement,” said Bhavya Kapoor, managing director of Southeast Asia at Wipro. “This partnership endorses the value we bring to the industry and bears testimony to our growing footprint in Malaysia, which is a strategic market for Wipro in Southeast Asia.”

With more than 10 years of industry experience in Southeast Asia, Wipro goes to market across the key sectors of telecom, manufacturing, energy, natural resources, utilities, financial services and retail among others. The GSI also has a presence in the region through acquired entities Capco, Designit and Topcoder.

As reported by Channel Asia, Wipro unveiled plans to acquire technology consultancy firm Capco for US$1.45 billion in March, amid ambitions to dramatically enhance presence in the financial and banking sector.

Headquartered in London, Capco specialises in providing technology and management consultancy services aimed largely at driving digital transformation in the financial services industry. Along with a substantial presence in North America and Europe, the global technology consulting provider also has a firm standing in the Asian market, with offices in India, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Backed by at least two decades of servicing the banking, capital markets, wealth, asset management and insurance sectors, Capco also serves clients in the energy and commodities trading sector. The company claims over 5000 business and technology consultants across more than 30 global locations.

Meanwhile, Maxis enhanced back-up-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities in May through a strengthened cloud partnership with Commvault and Microsoft.

Incorporating Office 365 and endpoint protection functionality, the enterprise-grade offering is designed to help customers ensure data is safeguarded and compliant with industry standards. From a technology standpoint, the solution is managed by Commvault and housed within Microsoft Azure, with the managed service provider (MSP) delivering the product via a subscription model.