ViBiCloud advances with Microsoft Azure, bolsters specialised migration portfolio

Vincentius Aditya and Alfonsus Bram (ViBiCloud) Credit: ViBiCloud

ViBiCloud has achieved two new levels of advanced Microsoft Azure specialisation in Indonesia, bolstering migration expertise in Windows Server and SQL Server as well as Linux and Open Source Databases.

Specific to Windows Server and SQL Server, the certification recognises technology providers with deep expertise in the moving workloads to the Azure platform, while Linux and Open Source Databases specialisation acknowledges excellence in MySQL and PostgreSQL deployments. The third-party audit is aligned to “stringent criteria” and awards partners based on strong examples of customer success and internal staff skills.

“Ever since our founding as an Indonesian company, we remain aligned to the spirit of ‘From Indonesia For Indonesia’,” noted Alfonsus Bram, CEO of ViBiCloud. “We have equipped ourselves to provide specific specialisation which has been proven and audited by Microsoft and their customers worldwide.

“With these specialisations, our experts will continue to follow a world-class standard as we keep pushing forward to accelerate digital transformation and contribute to Indonesia 4.0.”

According to Vincentius Aditya -- head of Microsoft Business Group at ViBiCloud -- organisations seeking to modernise application stacks to maximise the benefits of cloud are increasingly turning to the partner ecosystem for guidance in relation to the analysis, planning and migration stages of deployment.

“Cloud migration begins with an assessment process that runs with an Azure Migration Assessment tool to ensure the cost of workloads are accurate and optimised,” Aditya outlined. “Following the assessment, planning and deployments leverage migration technology to minimise the risk of downtime.

“Then migrated workloads are typically tested to ensure performance runs as desired and follows Microsoft best practice in Azure. We plan, design and adjust the migration process for our customers, end-to-end and for many, migration represents only the beginning when unlocking further innovation potential in the future.”

For Aditya -- when referencing Microsoft data points -- adopting the correct migration approach and optimised workload models can result in usage of Azure yielding a return on investment in excess of 465 per cent within five years.

“The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure and Linux and Open Source Database Migration to Azure advanced specialisations highlight the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based and Linux-based workloads over to Azure,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president of Global Channel Sales at Microsoft. “ViBiCloud clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”

The fresh round of certifications for ViBiCloud in Indonesia comes weeks after Clark unveiled plans to accelerate partner specialisation levels across the entire Microsoft ecosystem, as revealed during an exclusive interview with Channel Asia.

“Customers are in such a state of transformation meaning we must work with and prepare the channel to capture the opportunity ahead, which is uniquely different to what it was five years ago,” observed Clark, when speaking to Channel Asia.

“Customers are in such a state of transformation meaning we must work with and prepare the channel to capture the opportunity ahead, which is uniquely different to what it was five years ago,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president of Global Channel Sales at Microsoft.

Addressing the partner ecosystem across Asia Pacific, Clark cited the importance of partners building out new levels of specialisation in response to evolving market demands post-pandemic.

But this wasn’t the predictable and conventional rally cry of a new worldwide channel chief -- appointed to the role in early April -- rather acknowledgment that partner profitability and advanced specialisation are now inextricably linked.

“Customers require partners that are deep not just in security but also threat protection, deep not just in modern work but Teams or Viva,” Clark advised. “Taking into account that customers today are becoming increasingly technical and upping investments within this space, the concept of advanced specialisation is now a currency for partners to engage in our co-sell process.

“That’s not to suggest that competencies are no longer important -- they are critically important and remain a continued investment area. But over time we’ll start to see customers adopting technology at an accelerated rate which will in turn require partners with deep specialisations.”

According to most recent EDGE Research findings -- commissioned annually by Channel Asia in partnership with Tech Research Asia -- customers across the region are increasing reliance on partners to meet enhanced strategic priorities during the months ahead.

In Southeast Asia, key end-user investment areas centre around digital transformation and security, ahead of cloud migration, application modernisation and data analytics. This translates into a whopping 81 per cent of businesses ASEAN-wide tasking the channel to deliver more IT projects, once again on the condition of providing “deep skills”.

Demand for partner expertise evidently exists post-pandemic yet such demand comes with a caveat, justifying Microsoft’s accelerated investment in specialisation enablement during the past 12 months.

“The backdrop to this is actually the customer requirement,” Clark acknowledged. “Look at the number of data scientists and application developers being hired -- they are being recruited at a faster rate by non-tech companies than the channel. We have to basically match that level of partner engagement with our customers and we’re doing that through a balance of enablement and recruitment activities.”

Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, a silver lining has arrived in the form of a re-skilling surge with partners maximising the chance to reallocate employees and build expertise into more strategic areas of technology focus.

“Whoever has the skills, wins,” advised Mark Iles, executive analyst of Tech Research Asia. "If you have the skills and service offerings then you will be ahead of the pack -- unless your market and sales execution is terrible, of course.

“New skills are difficult to find and partners capable of wrapping up such skills into incredibly tight service offerings -- which are aligned to the market -- will be extremely successful."