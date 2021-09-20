‘STT Bangkok 1’ launches as colocation services demand heightens in Thailand

Credit: STT GDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has officially opened STT Bangkok 1 as a “hyperscale-ready and carrier-neutral” data centre designed to capitalise on increased colocation services demand in Thailand.

The purpose-built facility aims to offer flexible colocation services and carrier-neutral connectivity delivered via telecommunications and network connectivity partners, underpinned by flexible contract structures and services capabilities.

Built to global standards, STT Bangkok 1 is the first of two buildings located at STT Bangkok Data Centre Campus, housed at Hua Mak in one of Bangkok's business districts. The seven-storey building offers a gross floor area of 30,000 square metres and delivers up to 20 megawatts of total IT load capacity to support customers' business expansion with the ability to scale to 40MW.

“The launch marks the first milestone for our company and a new era of digital infrastructure in Thailand,” said Supparat Singhara Na Ayutthaya, CEO of Thailand at STT GDC. “We are seeing a fast-growing demand for colocation services in Thailand from enterprises and cloud service providers that are continually expanding their business platforms to meet customers' evolving demand for digital services, particularly during this prolonged COVID-19 situation.

“With our capabilities, we are confident of capturing new demand and providing the strongest foundation enabling our customers to realise their visions for a smarter, more sustainable digital future.”

Thailand’s digital economy is projected to reach US$53 billion by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent according to Statista. Operating as the second largest economy in Southeast Asia by gross domestic product (GDP), digital is expected to contribute to almost a quarter of the country's GDP by 2027.

The launch is also aligned to Thailand 4.0, the country's strategy and digital development plan with cites data centres as crucial in underpinning digital infrastructure by providing sufficient capacity and coverage to support enhanced digital service delivery.

“We had identified Thailand to be a market ready for growth and decided to invest ahead of the curve to ensure we have a well-established presence and are now poised for that growth,” added Clement Goh, CEO of Southeast Asia at STT GDC.

“STT GDC has a proven ability to replicate and scale in the markets that we have built a presence in, helping customers navigate and expand into Asia’s fastest-growing yet most complex environments. By delivering to their expectations, we have stayed adaptable and accommodating of differing customer needs yet ensuring a consistent experience in every market that we serve our customers.”