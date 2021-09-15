Rhipe builds up cyber security stack with Usecure

The platform allows managed service providers (MSPs) to analyse, reduce and monitor their clients’ human cyber risk.

Dominic O'Hanlon (Rhipe) Credit: rhipe

Publicly listed cloud and services distributor Rhipe is continuing to build up its cyber security stack with the addition of human risk management (HRM) platform Usecure.



Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the UK, Usecure has developed an integrated suite of user-focused security products that are purpose-built for IT service providers, combining easy-to-use functionality with a partner-first approach and real-time support.



The platform allows managed service providers (MSPs) to analyse, reduce and monitor their clients’ human cyber risk. With automated analysis, it helps service providers reduce user-related security incidents and enhance their service value.



“At a time when business security is of paramount importance to many of our partners, Usecure’s ability to drive proactive conversations about security and identify users’ individual risk areas is of great benefit in supporting secure user behaviour,” Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon said.



Usecure’s cloud-based platform calculates, reduces and monitors employee cyber risk through user-focused training programs, whilst reinforcing secure user behaviour.



“Having been in conversation with Rhipe over the last year about working together, the Usecure team is super excited about this launch and the opportunity to not only strengthen our visibility and partner base in the Australia and New Zealand territories but also to launch in new regions across Asia Pacific,” Usecure CEO and founder, Charles Preston said.



Usecure is the latest addition to the Rhipe portfolio which features Zoom, Access4, Runecast, Octopus Cloud, AvePoint, Eset and Nerdio.

During its full-year FY21 results, Rhipe continued to see growth across markets, products and services as revenue increased 20 per cent to A$66.8 million, sales were up 16 per cent to A$376.9 million and profit after tax was up 46 per cent to A$7 million.

Software licence sales rose 14 per cent to A$356.5 million while services sales were up 51 per cent to A$20.4 million.

Rhipe attributed sales and revenue growth in its licensing business to strong momentum in the public cloud space via the Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider program, with Rhipe partners now consuming more than 840,000 Office 365 paid seats -- up 33 per cent.