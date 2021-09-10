Singapore’s Epsilon Telecommunications sold to Korea’s KT Corp

The deal sees KT Corp gain connectivity to communications and technology hubs in 41 cities.

South Korean telecommunications company KT Corp has acquired Singapore headquartered global connectivity provider Epsilon Telecommunications in a move that works to broaden its Asia Pacific reach.



The deal sees KT Corp gain connectivity to communications and technology hubs in 41 cities, with an extensive presence across the Asia Pacific region, including Mainland China.

With Epsilon’s suite of connectivity solutions spanning cloud connectivity, Ethernet (DCI), remote peering, access, SD-WAN, colocation and voice, KT said the acquisition would extend its capabilities to meet the changing demands from carriers, channel partners and enterprises across the globe.



The acquisition will also support Epsilon’s continuous growth goals, with new resources and the backing of a big regional telco player.

“The acquisition of Epsilon by KT is a great milestone on our company’s journey and recognition of the hard work of our teams across the globe,” said Michel Robert, Epsilon Telecommunications CEO. “The timing is right to support Epsilon with new resources and the backing of a world-leader in telecommunications.

“We look forward to continuing to grow Epsilon and provide innovative solutions and experiences for our new and existing customers across the globe.



“The acquisition is a logical next step for both businesses and a fantastic opportunity for customers, partners and internal teams,” he added.

Among the new items KT Corp will pick up as part of the deal is Epsilon’s network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform, Infiny, which provides businesses with a suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services.



It is claimed KT Corp will also benefit from Epsilon’s fully managed connectivity services with automation, orchestration and a comprehensive approach to end-to-end service delivery.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of Epsilon and welcome the team to the KT family of businesses,” said Hyeonmo Ku, CEO at KT Corp. “Epsilon provides mission-critical networking for global digital transformation and maximising the value of cloud for enterprise customers.

“It has a tremendous mix of technology, teams and innovation that are directly aligned with KT’s vision for enabling enterprises with digital platforms,”

“Epsilon provides great value with its Infiny platform and global network, which offers customers an agile approach to global networking. Both companies share a vision for global digital transformation and the power that digital platforms have to change industries,” he added.

In August, Epsilon partnered up with Aruba to expand its data services portfolio.

The deal saw the provider take on the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) edge platform, along with Silver Peak -- the SD-WAN provider bought by Aruba parent Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) last year for US$925 million.

In June, Epsilon made fresh inroads into the Philippines, securing solutions provider Total Information Management Corporation (TIM Corp) as its first channel partner in the country.