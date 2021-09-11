Midwich takes on Promethean distribution duties in Southeast Asia

Promethean specialises in interactive displays for education and interactive boards for schools.

Gene Ng (Promethean) Credit: Supplied

The Asian arm of audio visual technology distribution specialist Midwich has taken on distribution duties in Southeast Asia for US-based education technology and classroom solutions vendor Promethean.



Founded over two decades ago and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Promethean specialises in interactive displays for education and interactive boards for schools.



“Whether students are participating in remote learning or in-classroom environments, educators are continually challenged with building an EdTech digital ecosystem with fewer technological barriers,” said Michael Broadbent, Midwich Asia Pacific managing director.



“Promethean products are purpose-built and designed by teachers, for teachers, to effectively overcome barriers and help deliver improved student achievement outcomes,” he added.



Among the vendor’s products is the Promethean ActivPanel Titanium, which features integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and provides an intuitive user interface designed to emulate a natural writing experience.



Promethean’s interactive displays come with the ability to utilise educational and productivity-based apps from the Google Play Store, facilitating cloud-based lesson delivery and providing administrators and educators with additional tools.



“We are delighted to pair our innovative designs with the expertise of the Midwich team,” said Gene Ng, Promethean Asia Pacific and Japan regional vice president.

“Midwich quickly established its presence across Southeast Asia and with strong in-region support, has demonstrated its commitment to the success of the region, its partners and customers and we look forward to their value-added offering in helping us expand our reach throughout the territory,” he added.

In June, camera vendor Huddly signed a global distribution agreement with Midwich Group, launching its unified communications and collaboration (UCC) offering in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region as a result.



Under the terms of the deal, the audio visual (AV) technology distributor’s channel partners gained immediate access to Huddly’s full range of solutions.



Late last year, Midwich APAC expanded its Mi Support after sales service program to the Asia Pacific region.

Branching out from the UK and Ireland, the program is accessible through Midwich channel partners as a trade resalable suite of support services for end users that can be added to products or systems at the point of purchase.

The Mi Support program offers strengthened product warranties, training for AV and unified communications and collaboration systems, as well as the highest-level technical support and information technology infrastructure library (ITIL) practices.

