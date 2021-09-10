Telekom Malaysia and Tata Communications team up on ASEAN IP transit services

It is thought the collaboration will enable Tata Communications to optimise TM's presence within the ASEAN region through terrestrial networks and submarine cables to neighbouring countries.

Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur Credit: Dreamstime

Tata Communications has struck a deal to tap into Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s (TM’s) data centre, connectivity and network infrastructure to expand its IP transit (IPT) service coverage in the country and further afield.



Specifically, Malaysia's national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider, through its global and wholesale arm TM Wholesale, is partnering up with Tata Communications to offer stable, high-speed and reliable connectivity in the ASEAN region while opening access to global enterprises.



The submarine cables in the network include the Malaysia-Cambodia-Thailand submarine cable for connectivity to Indochina and, Nusantara Gateway submarine cable for connectivity to Indonesia.



At the same time, it is hoped that TM will benefit from Tata Communications' global Tier-1 IP network to serve customers in more than 190 countries and territories, further extending the telco’s IP transit coverage and enhancing its regional TMiX offering.



"We are delighted to work with a renowned global player like Tata Communications, to fulfil our role as the digital infrastructure accelerator in Malaysia,” said Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, executive vice president of TM Wholesale. “This is part of our effort to enhance our internet service performance with expanded global reach for service providers in Malaysia and neighbouring countries to meet the growing IP networks requirements.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to our customers for delivering world class network service, brings us one step further to achieve our aspiration as the trusted digital hub in the ASEAN region.

“It also signifies our commitment to support the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) initiative towards enabling 'Digital Malaysia,'” he added.



Tata Communications chief sales and marketing officer Sumeet Walia claimed that the service provider ecosystem across the ASEAN region will benefit from the company’s move to join forces with TM and, as a result, enable additional access to Tier-1 internet provider transit connectivity.



“By offering high-capacity and low-latency IP transit services to and from Malaysia for both our customers, we bring forth synergies for a more robust, secure and flexible IP platform,” he said.



In February this year, Telekom Malaysia, along with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google Cloud, were granted conditional approval to build and manage hyperscale data centres and cloud services in Malaysia, anchored around government plans to drive mass digital adoption.

Revealed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin during the launch ceremony of MyDIGITAL and the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint, the cloud service providers (CSP) were expected to invest between RM12-15 billion during the coming five years, equating to approximately US$3-3.7 billion.

