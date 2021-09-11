Tencent Cloud flags second Indonesian data centre

The move will mark the first time Tencent Cloud has established two of its Internet Data Centre facilities in one market within the same year.

Credit: Dreamstime

Just a handful of months after announcing the launch of a new data centre in Jakarta, Tencent Cloud has flagged plans to establish a second data centre facility in Indonesia.



The move will mark the first time Tencent Cloud has established two of its Internet Data Centre (IDC) facilities in one market within the same year -- the company's second Indonesian IDC site is expected to be in place by the of 2021.



The Chinese cloud vendor launched its Internet Data Centre in Indonesia April, saying at the time the new facility would provide “backbone access” to customers through enhanced networking and border gateway protocol capabilities.



Located in Jakarta, the site added to the vendor’s expanding infrastructure network across the world which, at the last count, spanned 27 regions and 66 availability zones.



Now, along with news of a second site in Indonesia, the vendor claims that local businesses across various industries and fields have shown interest in the new infrastructure the company has established in the country.



"Tencent Cloud's IDC in Indonesia has truly begun to shape the country's move to further digitalisation, which is evident in the growing number of clients, businesses and organisations that are achieving success through our high-quality products and services," said Poshu Yeung, senior vice president, Tencent Cloud International.



"Through Tencent Cloud's safe, secure and reliable solutions as well as our invaluable experience across different industry sectors and industries, we look forward to working closely with our local partners and helping the country accelerate its digital transformation, which will be further boosted by putting a second IDC by the end of the year," he added.



In June, Tencent Cloud revealed it had launched three new data centre presences in Asia, opening its second availability zones in Bangkok and Tokyo, as well as its third in Hong Kong.



The new IDCs were all tier-3 design facilities, according to Tencent Cloud, established in prime network hub locations, providing highly-reliable and high-quality border gateway protocol, integrated with major local and international network operators.









