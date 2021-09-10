Ingram Micro brings Veeam to cloud marketplace in key Asian markets

The move follows the launch of Veeam on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in Australia and New Zealand in June.

Lee Welch (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Global distributor Ingram Micro has added backup, disaster recovery and data management software vendor Veeam to its cloud marketplace in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.



The agreement sees Ingram Micro bring Veeam Software’s core backup solutions, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 and Veeam Backup Essentials Universal Subscription to its local network of resellers through its cloud marketplace platform.



The move follows the launch of Veeam on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in Australia and New Zealand in June, with the company at the time flagging the impending launch of Veeam on its cloud marketplace in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia later in the year.



“I have enjoyed working with Veeam since their entry to the region over ten years ago,” said Lee Welch, executive director of Ingram Micro Cloud Services in Asia Pacific.

“Veeam has continued to bring innovative solutions to market over the years and I’m excited we are now launching Veeam on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, which will deliver an immediate and powerful advantage to our channel partners by providing access to one of the leaders in backup solutions delivering modern data protection,” he added.



According to Ingram Micro, the integration of Veeam’s backup solutions with its cloud marketplace means that procurement, provisioning, billing, maintenance and support can be simplified into a single panel for partners on the platform.

It is hoped this simplification will minimise administrative overhead for partners while maximising efficiency and margin.



“We are thrilled to bring two of our core backup solutions to Ingram Micro’s cloud marketplace and look forward to expanding our reach to more partners than ever before with the help of Ingram Micro’s extensive and knowledgeable reseller team,” said Belinda Jurisic, Veeam’s senior director of channels, cloud and service provider for Asia Pacific and Japan.



According to Shiva Pillay, senior vice president for Veeam in Asia Pacific and Japan, the addition of Veeam’s core backup solutions to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace will help the vendor to further strengthen its support for local customers and its partner ecosystem.



“The foundation of our relationship with Ingram Micro has been built upon a decade’s worth of trust and the combined goal of delivering effective solutions to our channel ecosystems. Together, we will continue to solidify our commitment to being the trusted providers and reaching new heights,” Pillay said.



In July, data protection and management solutions vendor Commvault named Ingram Micro as a master regional distributor for several key markets across Asia Pacific, including Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The non-exclusive agreement, which expanded upon the companies’ existing partnerships in India and Thailand, authorised the distributor to sell Commvault products and software services across the broader region.

A month earlier, in June, Ingram Micro Cloud launched a new marketplace-as-a-service model, effectively enabling channel reseller partners to launch their own customisable cloud marketplaces and customer-facing storefronts.



