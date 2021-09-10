NTT eyes data centre expansion in Thailand, Vietnam

The company claims it is on track to make good on its efforts to boost its global data centre footprint by 20 per cent.

Credit: NTT

NTT is considering a further expansion of its data centre presence in in Bangkok, Thailand; Southern Vietnam; and Osaka Metropolitan area, Japan, prompted by strong demand from customers in those areas.



The Japanese technology giant already operates data centres across Europe, North America, Africa and Asia, including a major presence in India.

The company's global interconnected data centre infrastructure claims cross regional data centre networks through key markets such as London, Singapore, Tokyo and Virginia in North America.

NTT’s data centre expansion plans are largely a continuation of its ongoing infrastructure developments in places such as Oregon and California in the United States, Amsterdam and Munich in Europe and, in Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia and India.



The company claimed it was on track to make good on its efforts to boost its global data centre footprint by 20 per cent.



The data centre developments come as the company works on constructing an 11,000km-long ‘MIST’ large-capacity submarine cable connecting Singapore, Malaysia and India – specifically, Mumbai and Chennai. Construction will be completed in mid-2023.



“In the next 18 months, NTT plans to increase data centre operations by 20 per cent to a total of over 600,000m2 (approximately 6.5M ft2) of floorspace in over 20 countries and regions,” said Masaaki Moribayashi, president and board director of NTT.

“In addition, NTT will globally expand approximately 30 connection points of GDCI [global data centre interconnect] service in our data centres to optimise the enterprise hybrid cloud environment over NTT’s data centres and network services.

“NTT has already started construction to add 300MW of IT load to its portfolio. With the completion of new data centres, expanded campuses and high-capacity networks such as the MIST submarine cable, we are building a connected future that will benefit NTT's clients around the world,” he added.

In February, NTT officially launched a new data centre in Malaysia, more than 14 months since first revealing intentions to build a fifth facility locally to meet increasing hyperscaler and high-end enterprise demand.

More recently, in August, the Japanese multinational said it was taking charge of at least three Asian landing stations in the rollout of the new ‘Apricot’ subsea cable system that is set to connect Singapore, Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia.



Other partners involved in the construction of the cable system include internet giant Google and social media giant Facebook.