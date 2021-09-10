Kaspersky expands Singapore reach with ACA Pacific partnership

Kaspersky’s SMB and enterprise cyber security solutions will be made further available on online platforms Lazada and the ACA e-store.

Yeo Siang Tiong (Kaspersky) Credit: Kaspersky

Cyber security vendor Kaspersky has struck a deal with technology distributor ACA Pacific in a move aimed at expanding its local small- and medium-sized business (SMB) and enterprise solutions sales channel in the Singapore market.



It is hoped the Singapore partnership will allow Kaspersky to tap into ACA Pacific’s strengths as a seasoned value-added IT distributor claiming a network of more than 30,000 channel partners across the region.



Specifically, the deal means that Kaspersky’s SMB and enterprise security solutions will be more easily accessed by businesses and organisations in the education, manufacturing and telco industries, as well as by SMBs in the food and beverage, retail and service sectors, among others.



“The appointment of ACA Pacific as Kaspersky’s distributor in Singapore plays an essential role in enhancing and supporting our commitment to drive forward our mission to increase cyber immunity among businesses and individuals here,” said Yeo Siang Tiong, general manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.

“We hope expanding our distribution channels through ACA Pacific will be able to bridge this gap and allow more businesses to be more adequately protected during this critical time,” he added.



As part of the collaboration, ACA Pacific will also provide a full suite of pre-sales services to potential Kaspersky customers, providing technical advice and customer support.



“We are proud to be able to play our part in driving higher levels of cyber security systems adoption in Singapore,” said Craig Gledhill, CEO for ACA Pacific in Singapore. “Cyber security remains a key concern, especially in the current increasingly digitalised world in which data protection is more important now than ever.

“Working with Kaspersky will allow us to build our database of cyber security solutions to complement our network and other offerings made available on our platform, and this collaboration is key in driving that,” he added.

In June, it was revealed the Indonesian government had joined forces with Kaspersky as part of an effort to boost the country’s cyber security capabilities and fend off mounting threats.

The Russia-headquartered cyber security vendor and Badan Siber dan Sandi Negara (BSSN), the Indonesian government’s cyber and crypto agency, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the cyber security capacity development and institution building within the country’s government sector.



Broadly, the MoU signed by Kaspersky and BSSN includes collaborating through knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, cyber security training and joint programs to build cyber awareness in Indonesia.





