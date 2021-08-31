Salesforce reveals trio of new ASEAN leaders

Bernard Solomon (Salesforce) Credit: Salesforce

Cloud customer relationship management (CRM) software vendor Salesforce has named a trio of new leaders across its ASEAN business, including a new channel chief for the region.

The company has named Latika Minocha, former Qualtrics head of partner ecosystems for Asia Pacific, Japan and greater China, as its new vice president of alliances, partners and channels in ASEAN.

Based in Singapore, the new role sees Minocha take her place as a member of the company’s ASEAN executive leadership team.



In her new role, Minocha is responsible for accelerating and scaling the growth of Salesforce with, and through, the company’s partners across ASEAN. This engagement includes consulting partners, resellers and implementation partners.

Minocha comes to the role from Qualtrics, an SAP company, where she spent just over a year-and-a-half overseeing the vendor’s partner ecosystem.

Prior to Qualtrics, she spent over a decade with its parent company, SAP, her final four years as vice president, head of alliances and channels for SAP Ariba in Asia Pacific, Japan and greater China. Minocha has also done time with Microsoft and Oracle.

At the same time, Salesforce has named former WalkMe ASEAN country manager Bernard Solomon as its new regional vice president for Malaysia and Vietnam.



In his new role, Solomon is responsible for driving Salesforce’s growth in the two countries under his remit, which are both key markets for Salesforce’s business in ASEAN.

Based in Singapore, Solomon’s focus is on expanding local operations in the markets under his care and ensuring the success of local customers, partners and employees.



Solomon spent close to two-and-a-half years with WalkMe before joining Salesforce. Prior to WalkMe, he was Oracle’s head of applications in Malaysia and head of HCM across ASEAN. He has also worked for the likes of SAP SuccessFactors, SAS and TechnologyOne.

Meanwhile, Salesforce has appointed former IBM Asia Pacific security ecosystem and channels executive Kittipong (Kit) Asawapichayon as its new area vice president and managing director for Thailand.

In the new role, Asawapichayon is responsible for driving growth for Salesforce in the country, another priority market for Salesforce’s business in ASEAN.

Based in Bangkok, where Salesforce opened an office in July this year, Asawapichayon is charged with overseeing Salesforce Thailand’s local operations, and ensuring the success of Thai customers, partners and employees.

Asawapichayon comes to Salesforce after more than six years with IBM, with most of that time as IBM Thailand cloud and cognitive software country manager.



Other regional leadership roles that Asawapichayon held at IBM include the Geographic Expansion Business, the IBM-Apple Partnership, business-to-business sales in ASEAN and banking in Asia Pacific.



“At Salesforce, we are committed to delivering customer success by constantly evolving how we partner customers to suit their needs,” said Salesforce ASEAN senior vice president Sujith Abraham. “This includes strengthening our leadership team with talent that understands local nuances and industry dynamics to offer our customers the best solutions.



“We are excited to continue contributing to the growth and digital transformation journeys of ASEAN businesses as we deepen our footprint in the region,” he added.



Salesforce has been operating in ASEAN since 2004, when it opened its Singapore office.



In July, Salesforce revealed it was working to bulk up its local Thai team after establishing a permanent presence in the country by opening its dedicated office in Thonglor, Bangkok.

The new office, in Sukhumvit Road’s T-One building, is expected to help the US-based customer relationship management (CRM) software-as-a-service vendor deepen its connection with Thai customers.

