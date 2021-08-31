Accenture goes for cloud with Indonesian innovation centre launch

The centre has been launched virtually, with the physical iteration yet to go live.

Credit: Accenture

Global consulting firm Accenture has opened a new cloud innovation centre in Indonesia amid an effort by the company to outpace the predicted growth rate of the cloud market in Southeast Asia.



The new Accenture Innovation Centre for Cloud Indonesia (AICCI) will work to underscore the firm’s aim of advancing the growth and digital transformation of the country’s fast-growing start-up ecosystem, enterprises and government agencies.



Accenture said in June this year that it planned to launch the centre in July. The aim, according to Accenture Technology’s associate director of cloud intelligence engineering in Indonesia, Tanjung Puranto, was to showcase cloud use-cases across different cloud platforms as references.



Arriving a month later than anticipated, only the virtual iteration of the centre has been launched, with virtual visitors able to immerse themselves in a high-touch and high-tech experience designed to show the possibilities of cloud-based solutions based on individual clients’ business needs.

Accenture customers can opt for full day strategy sessions with the Accenture Cloud First team to explore how cloud solutions can help move businesses forward, or targeted sessions that focus on one or two specific challenges that cloud computing can address.



The launch of the physical version of the centre is yet to arrive. However, with the physical facility planned in the next phase of the centre’s development, clients can already begin to evaluate the feasibility and security of cloud-first services, customised for their specific needs and accessible through a catalogue of real and tested use cases.



At the same time, Accenture cloud customers can also leverage collaboration with an extensive ecosystem of technology partners to help lower costs, increase agility and improve security and flexibility, the company said.



Credit: Accenture Kher Tean Chen (Accenture)

“In an era of compressed transformation, cloud is the single most powerful tool organisations have to master change,” said Accenture’s country managing director in Indonesia, Kher Tean Chen, in a statement announcing the launch on 26 August. “The centre brings together Accenture’s deep technical know-how and industry expertise to help companies deploy cloud to transform their operations.

“At a time when innovation is racing ahead, we are broadening our collaboration with leading cloud ecosystem partners to empower our clients with the business speed and agility they need to achieve cost efficiency, business resiliency, new experiences and operations needed to run successfully for decades to come.

“Today’s announcement is a testament of our support to the government’s roadmap for Industry 4.0, and our commitment to helping our clients lead and operate cloud-first businesses,” he added.



The centre’s launch comes as cloud uptake soars across the region. Referencing figures from industry analyst firm IDC, Accenture noted that the cloud market in Southeast Asia was expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9 per cent between 2020 and 2024.



But the consulting firm wants to beat that growth rate.

“Accenture’s ambition is to outpace that growth by a minimum of two-fold,” said Laurent Gatignol, Accenture Cloud First lead for ASIAM (Australia, Southeast Asia, India, Middle East and Africa). “In the region, we are investing in new capabilities, solutions, partnerships and client engagements that will spur innovation.

“We focus on three areas – investing in industry road maps, data models, and solutions to move entire industries to the cloud; investing in better automation and technology to move faster with more productivity; and investing in sustainability and talent.

“The Accenture Innovation Centre for Cloud Indonesia is an integral part of Accenture Cloud First, ensuring that we provide our clients with value, speed, and innovation in every part of their cloud journey,” he added.



Accenture also noted that, due to the pandemic, cloud has evolved into an important strategic development driver for many businesses and governments in Southeast Asia.



As such, Accenture’s cloud-first strategy for clients aims to help organisations keep up with the accelerated rate of digital transformation across the enterprise landscape and the cloud migrations that accompany it.



“Cloud plays an important role in advancing Indonesia’s burgeoning digital economy – it is the foundation for the digital transformation that is empowering changes in how our business operate and create value for their stakeholders,” said Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, director general for Applications and Informatics, representing Communications and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate.



“I applaud Accenture for investing in the country’s vision to build a more inclusive economy and look forward to seeing the Accenture Innovation Centre for Cloud Indonesia bringing us closer to Indonesia 4.0,” he said.



In September last year, Accenture revealed plans to invest US$3 billion over the coming three years in an effort to build out its capabilities around rapid cloud migration and digital transformation amid the “inflection point” created by COVID-19.

Central to the plan was the formation and launch of Accenture Cloud First, the multi-service group of 70,000 of the company’s cloud professionals that brings together the breadth of Accenture’s industry and technology capabilities, ecosystem partnerships and deep commitment to learning and upskilling clients’ employees.



