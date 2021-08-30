Thai, NZ English come to Amazon Transcribe

The new languages are available in all AWS regions where the service is available.

Credit: AWS

New Zealand English and Thai are two of six new languages to come to Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Transcribe automatic speech recognition (ASR) service, which can be used to add speech to text capabilities to users’ applications.



Amazon said on 27 August that its Transcribe service now supported batch transcription in Afrikaans, Danish, Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan), Thai, New Zealand English and South African English.



The cloud giant’s Transcribe service is used by the likes of contact centres to transcribe customer conversations into text and extract insights such as sentiment and emerging trends.

It is also used by media and entertainment companies to automate subtitling workflows and by enterprises of all shapes and sizes to transcribe meetings.

The new languages come just days after the vendor announced the general availability of Aria, the first New Zealand English voice in its Amazon Polly neural text-to-speech service offering.

Amazon Polly is a service that turns text into lifelike speech, letting partners and their customers build new categories of speech-enabled products and create applications that talk.

Already, the service claims dozens of lifelike voices across a broad set of languages, with speech-enabled applications able to work in many different countries.

At the same time, the company revealed last week that its Snowcone offering had been made available for customer orders in the AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore) and AWS Asia Pacific (Tokyo) Regions.

With this launch, the cloud giant said in a blog post, Snowcone is now available for order in AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Canada (Central), EU (Frankfurt), EU (Ireland), US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon) Regions and Asia Pacific (Sydney), where it was launched in March.

AWS Snowcone is the smallest member of the AWS Snow family of edge computing, edge storage and data transfer devices.







