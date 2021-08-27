Singapore’s PDG forks out $150M for new Indonesian data centre

To be built within the same 19,550-square metre campus that houses the company’s existing metro Jakarta data centre, JC1.

Singapore headquartered data centre infrastructure developer and operator Princeton Digital Group (PDG) plans to spend US$150 million on a new data centre in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.



The company already claims a substantial presence in Indonesia. Of the 19 data centres Princeton operates across the five countries in which it claims a presence, it has data centers in both Java and Sumatra, specifically in Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung and Pekanbaru.



The new planned 22 MW data centre, named Jakarta Cibitung 2 (JC2), is being built within the same 19,550-square metre campus that houses the company’s existing metro Jakarta data centre, JC1.



“Jakarta is an exciting market, Cibitung being the pre-eminent cloud cluster in the region,” said Stephanus Tumbelaka, PDG’s managing director in Indonesia. “With the expanded campus, PDG has become a significant player in the Indonesian market.

“With the explosive economic growth and rapid digitalisation by both government and private sectors in Indonesia, the market is core to PDG’s strategy,” he added.



Princeton claims the expanded campus, which will have a total power capacity of 35 MW, is well-poised to serve global cloud companies, domestic internet companies and enterprises with scalability, connectivity and reliability.

The new facility, which is a greenfield development, is part of Princeton’s plan to expand its footprint to serve its customers’ needs within the Indonesian digital economy, which it claims is booming.

According to the group, the greater Jakarta area is experiencing increasing adoption of cloud-based services among consumers, businesses and government. Indonesia is also home to some of the fastest-growing start-up companies in Southeast Asia, the company said.

“The Asia Pacific region is set to be the largest data centre market in the world, and this announcement underscores our vision to be the market leader in this region,” said Rangu Salgame, chairman and CEO of Princeton Digital Group.

“Over the last four years, through our unique three-pronged strategy of acquisitions, carve-outs and greenfield development, we’ve built a strong portfolio of data centres across key Asian markets such as China, Singapore, Indonesia, India and Japan.

“PDG has become a partner of choice for hyperscalers across multiple countries. PDG’s growth in Indonesia demonstrates our continued ability to expand rapidly in markets that matter to our customers,” he added.



The new development comes as Princeton Digital works to make its presence known in Japan. In June, the data centre developer said it was investing US$1 billion into what it claimed would become one of the largest hyperscale data centre facilities in Tokyo, Japan.



The planned campus at Saitama City is expected to have close to 100 MW of IT capacity across two phases of 48.5 MW each. This addition puts Princeton Digital well on its way to a portfolio of 600 MW across Asia. Japan is the fifth market that the company has entered in since its formation four years ago.

In 2019, PDG acquired assets and land for data centre development in China and Singapore, as part of a US$500 million investment plan to accelerate its expansion across Asia.



In Singapore, the provider acquired a 100 per cent stake in a data centre business which was formerly part of IO Data Centers, a major US operator.

PDG's new data centre plans come at a time that sees the local market awash with new facilities.



Just yesterday, US-based data centre and colocation giant Equinix announced the long-awaited official launch of its fifth data centre facility in Singapore, SG5.

