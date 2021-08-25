Check Point picks ex-Palo Alto exec Eng Guan Teong to lead local market

The move comes as the vendor works to accelerate its growth efforts across Southeast Asia.

Eng Guan Teong (Check Point Software) Credit: Check Point Software

Cyber security vendor Check Point Software Technologies has named former Palo Alto Networks ASEAN vice president of sales Eng Guan Teong as its new regional director for Southeast Asia and Korea.



Eng Guan takes over the company's local leadership responsibilities from former Southeast Asia and Korea regional director Evan Dumas, who departed in June, stepping into a new role as head of enterprise in Asia and India for Pluralsight.



Reporting to the vendor’s general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan, Sharat Sinha, Eng Guan is now responsible for the company’s business operations and continued growth in the region.



Indeed, the move comes as the vendor works to accelerate its growth efforts across Southeast Asia.



Check Point’s Southeast Asia and Korea region includes Singapore, Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.



“I am excited to work with Check Point Software in Southeast Asia and Korea,” Eng Guan said. “Check Point Software remains committed to meeting the cyber security needs of organisations across all industries.

“I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues and our partner ecosystem support organisations as they build their cyber defence to secure their resources across networks, cloud, mobile, endpoints and IoT [internet of things],” he added.



Eng Guan comes to his new role with more than two decades of IT industry experience under his belt. Prior to Pao Alto, where he spent over three-and-a-half years, he was Asia Pacific and Japan sales vice president for Infoblox. He has also held senior leadership positions with the likes of F5 Networks and Red Hat.



“I would like to welcome Eng Guan to Check Point Software,” said Sinha. “SEAK [Southeast Asia and Korea] is a rapidly developing region that is key to Check Point Software.

“With the global pandemic, the world is witnessing an increase in cyber attacks, and organisations are looking to protect their infrastructure and remote workforce more effectively.

“Under Eng Guan’s direction, we will continue bring our cyber security innovation to protect organisations against all kinds of threats including zero-day, ransomware and supply chain attacks,” he added.

In February last year, Check Point unveiled an enhanced partner program designed to help the channel acquire new customers through rewards and enablement initiatives.

Launched following “close consultation” with partners, the program encouraged closer alignment with the vendor’s channel teams in a bid to “speed up” customer sale cycles through increased support and resources.

Partners were promised “predictable” growth margins and recognition when winning new accounts, in addition to closing strategic win-backs with a key focus on cloud security.

Just a month earlier, the vendor revealed it had backtracked on plans to tier-grade partners entirely on customer activity following confusion within the channel.

The security vendor had intended to replace its traditional results-based partner schemes in 2020 with an activity-based program that would reward their customer engagement efforts.

However, head of worldwide channel sales Frank Rauch told ARN last year that Check Point would continue to reward sales revenue and deal registrations after partners complained the metrics were too vague.

