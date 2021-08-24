Cambodia’s SINET deepens Juniper ties for major network upgrade

Building on a pre-existing long-term relationship, SINET has deepened its partnership with Juniper Network for further network upgrades.

Credit: Juniper Networks

Building on a pre-existing long-term relationship, SINET has deepened its partnership with Juniper Networks for further network upgrades and to deploy its advanced network solutions, a move that is hoped to underpin the telco’s foundation for continued growth.



The telco and internet service provider already operates over 200 active network points of presence (PoPs), providing internet connection to Cambodia’s main cities and provincial towns, as well as the country’s remote districts and villages.



It is claimed that with SINET’s network infrastructure upgrades, local enterprise users will be able to use a common framework to manage the exponential increase of endpoints accessing campus and data centres.



“We are excited to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Juniper Networks,” said Diep Kong, SINET chief technical officer. “These network infrastructure upgrades have set the stage for us to succeed in a country that is experiencing exponential digital growth.

“With a stable and secure network powered by Juniper’s cutting-edge solutions, we will continue to deliver on the promise to empower businesses and support Cambodia’s journey towards a new model of economic growth, built on the foundations of a thriving digital economy.”



As part of the project, Juniper Networks has provided its QFX Series Switches, delivering the building blocks for the Ethernet Virtual Private Network – Virtual Extensible LAN (EPVN-VxLAN) IP Fabric, which the vendor claims offers SINET an efficient and scalable way to build and connect its expansive network.



Meanwhile, Juniper Networks’ ACX Series Universal Metro Routers are at the core of SINET’s latest 200G Metro-Ethernet expansion project, bolstering its nationwide fibre network and maintaining its competitiveness with one of Cambodia’s most advanced networks.



According to Juniper, with the expansion of the EPVN-VxLAN IP Fabric and Metro-Ethernet transport networks expansion project completed in 2018 and early 2021, SINET has been able to smoothly implement the solutions from end-to-end, completing both deployments with almost no downtime.



With the completion of the network upgrades, SINET hopes to provide more stable and secure services to its customers while laying the foundation for future growth in line with the so-called Cambodia ICT Masterplan, which was announced in 2020 and followed on from the ASEAN ICT Masterplan 2015.



Juniper Networks claims it was chosen by SINET for the network infrastructure upgrade after having previously delivered successful network projects in partnership with the telco as a long-term partner.

“It is an honor to be chosen by one of Cambodia’s largest network providers, and we are excited to empower SINET in connecting millions of users through simple, fast and reliable network systems,” said Perry Sui, Juniper Networks ASEAN and Taiwan senior director.



“By providing flexible and easily scalable network solutions, I am confident that we will be able to support SINET’s continued growth and to help deliver high-performance connectivity to the digitally vibrant communities across urban and rural Cambodia,” he added.