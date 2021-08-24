Tech Data brings BitTitan offering to key Asia Pacific markets

Lon Clark (BitTitan) Credit: BitTitan

Global distributor Tech Data has struck a deal with cloud migration solutions provider BitTitan to bring the vendor’s MigrationWiz offering to its cloud marketplace in key Asia Pacific (APAC) markets, including Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.



BitTitan’s MigrationWiz product is a fully automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to enable the fast, secure and scalable migration of users' systems and data to the cloud or between cloud environments.



The agreement represents an expansion of Tech Data’s existing distribution rights for the vendor’s solutions across APAC, with resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) in the region now able to get their hands on BitTitan’s MigrationWiz solution via Tech Data’s cloud marketplace.



“BitTitan is excited to expand our partnership with Tech Data in the APAC region to deliver our robust migration solution to partners across the region,” said Lon Clark, BitTitan’s senior director of global channel sales. “MigrationWiz simplifies and automates cloud-migration projects, allowing for expanded service offerings.

“Together, Tech Data and BitTitan are making it easier than ever for partners to increase profitability and scale their businesses,” he added.



For Tech Data, BitTitan's migration solution aligns with the distributor's focus on being an end-to-end solution aggregator with deep skills, solutions and self-proclaimed "world-class IT systems," according to Sunil Golani, Tech Data’s APAC director of cloud solutions.



“With MigrationWiz, our services and Centre of Excellence team has access to a wider scope of cloud migration solutions to accelerate customers’ cloud onboarding,” Golani said.



“We look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class services for resellers looking to transition to the cloud and grow their cloud businesses," he added.

The APAC expansion of Tech Data's partnership with BitTitan comes just weeks after it signed a deal to add solutions from enterprise data management vendor Syniti to its portfolio across the region.

Tech Data claimed at the time to be the first appointed distribution partner in APAC for Syniti, with the deal focusing on the deployment of the provider’s Syniti Data Replication product, which is said to offer do-it-yourself data replication services.

In early July, Tech Data revealed it had teamed up with IBM as part of a joint digital transformation initiative aimed at Asia Pacific partners.

The initiative aims to expand the region’s ecosystem of partners in data and artificial intelligence (AI), supported by subject matter expertise via Tech Data’s Centre of Excellence, offering technical training and best practices to improve cost and implementation time.

