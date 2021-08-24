Tensei Philippines partners with Actility for IoT prowess

The Philippines tech player now has access to Actility's ThingPark Enterprise platform and Abeeway devices for asset management and workforce safety.

Credit: Dreamstime

Tensei Philippines (TPI) has partnered up with French internet of things (IoT) connectivity solutions vendor Actility in a move that will see it deploy internet of things (IoT) solutions for smart buildings embedded with private low-power wide-area network (LoRaWAN) infrastructure.



Part of Japan’s Tensei Group of companies, TPI is based in based in Quezon City and specialises in in a range of technology areas, including robotic development services, smart building and security solutions, system development services and business process outsourcing solutions.



With Actility announcing its deal making TPI an official channel partner in late July, the Philippines tech player now has access to the vendor’s ThingPark Enterprise platform and Abeeway devices for asset management and workforce safety.

Headquartered in Paris, Actility is an IoT connectivity solutions deployment specialist. The company’s ThingPark offering is a multi-technology scalable IoT connectivity platform that enables the deployment of public and private low-power wide-area network infrastructure.



With many major LoRaWAN networks in regions around the world using the ThingPark platform, Actility claims to manage more than 30,000 antennas deployed in over 50 countries.



Actility's Abeeway tracking devices, meanwhile, work both indoors and outdoors thanks to a multi-technology geolocation system, low-power GPS, Wi-Fi Sniffing and Bluetooth Low Energy technology.

From TPI’s perspective, the vendor’s LoRaWAN ThingPark Enterprise technology grants users the ability to gather, analyse and transform raw data into insights to optimise industrial processes.



With Actility’s technology now part of its product portfolio, Tensei Philipines aims to implement intelligent building management system (iBMS) solutions across a number of industry verticals.

TPI claims to have settled on Actility after carrying out a careful comparison with other companies. It was ultimately impressed by Actility’s service flexibility.

Being able to work with any IoT device connected to the LoRaWAN protocol allows TPI to produce new systems which it couldn’t offer previously, the companies claimed.

“We have been able to add a new line of products to our IoT platform, iBMS,” said Takamori Nishikawa, COO and CFO at TPI. “Through this partnership with Actility, we can now offer something that has been difficult to do in the past.

“We know that new solutions and businesses are born from encounters with our customers, and now clients can feel free to contact us about any problem they have, with the certainty that we will be able to solve their problems together,” he added.

The deal comes several months after analyst firm Frost & Sullivan forecast that global IoT managed services market would more than triple by 2025 to reach US$166.7 billion.

Frost & Sullivan claimed the five-year outlook for the market would be more than triple that of 2020's value, which reached US$53.6 billion.