Commvault taps DXC’s Kelly Chan to head up regional Metallic drive

Kelly Chan (Commvault) Credit: Commvault

Data protection and management solutions vendor Commvault is hoping to boost the regional presence of its Metallic software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering under the leadership of Kelly Chan, former DXC Technology head of partner sales in Asia.



In her new role as area vice president for Metallic sales in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), Chan has been charged with leading the growth trajectory of the vendor’s Metallic business with a dedicated focus on expanding the footprint of the SaaS offering across the region as organisations shift to SaaS-based solutions.



Chan will also be integral to the overall success of the Metallic business’s new partnership with SoftwareONE, a global Microsoft Azure partner, which Commvault claims significantly expands the opportunity for both it and Microsoft to reach more customers in the APJ region.



Chan comes to the role with over two decades of sales experience, including deep domain knowledge with career stints at Oracle, SAP Concur, CA Technologies, Sun Microsystems and, most recently, DXC Technology.

“I am excited to join Commvault, especially in this exciting era where the company is paving the way to excellence with its award-winning intelligent data services,” said Chan.

“I look forward to working with our team and partners across APJ to deliver Metallic’s breadth of portfolio, its flexibility, simplicity and scalability, all for the benefit of our customers,” she added.



Chan’s appointment is part of Commvault’s onoing investment to strengthen shape its Metallic sales growth and go-to-market strategy while strengthening its leadership team in support of the business.

In March this year, Commvault detailed how it was pressing ahead with plans to drive SaaS adoption via the channel, backed by the pursuit of new customer logos and the addition of a regionally focused distribution strategy.

The move was anchored around Metallic, first unveiled in late 2019 and subsequently enhanced with storage, back-up and security features.



With the product now in key APJ markets — following a launch in Australia and New Zealand — the data management vendor is laying the foundations to accelerate uptake via the supply chain.



“Commvault continues to drive our business and customers on a transformational journey with our industry-leading intelligent data services including the rapid expansion of our Metallic SaaS portfolio, all designed to meet organisations’ growing demand to intelligently manage their most critical asset – their data.” Said Rachel Ler, Commvault APJ vice president and general manager.



“We are thrilled to have Kelly on board. Her strong sales leadership and deep software domain knowledge will enable a laser-focused approach in accelerating the growth of our Metallic business and bring immense value to our team, partners and customers to realise the benefits of SaaS-delivered backup anytime and anywhere,” she added.

In July, Commvault named Ingram Micro as a master regional distributor for several key markets across Asia Pacific, including Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore.



The non-exclusive agreement, which expanded upon the companies’ existing partnerships in India and Thailand, authorised the distributor to sell Commvault products and software services across the broader region.



Singapore and Malaysia were the first regional markets to be onboarded under the agreement, with customers, resellers and managed service providers in those countries among the first in the region to obtain additional access to Commvault’s intelligent data services platform.



The other countries were to follow, with the regional distributorship to progressively take effect across the rest of the region as the various Ingram Micro offices in-country complete the onboarding.