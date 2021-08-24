Westcon-Comstor brings Sandvine partnership to Asia

Already partners in the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Rene Klein (Westcon Europe) Credit: Supplied

Global distributor Westcon-Comstor has expanded the distribution agreement it has with application intelligence solutions vendor Sandvine in several regions around the world to Asia.

According to the distributor, after “great success” in the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, Australia and New Zealand, Westcon-Comstor has extended its partnership with Sandvine to encompass the broader Asia Pacific region, as well as Europe.



The expansion sees Westcon-Comstor effectively become a strategic global distributor for Sandvine’s solutions.



“We are excited to expand our successful relationship with Westcon to Europe and the Asia Pacific region,” said Adrian Fitzgerald, Sandvine chief revenue officer.



“Westcon’s industry and channel expertise, value-added services and regional presence will help more customers benefit from Sandvine’s service innovation and intelligence portfolio as they seek to improve network and application performance and deliver better customer experiences,” he added.



Based in Canada, Sandvine provides solutions designed to help organisations run networks with active network intelligence, leveraging machine learning analytics and closed-loop automation to identify and adapt to network behavior in real time.



The vendor claims its cloud-ready platform can be deployed on any hardware to simplify and accelerate integration with any network architecture.

The company’s global footprint already extends across more than 100 countries, according to Westcon-Comstor, with over 2.5 billion network users benefitting from Sandvine’s solutions.



For Westcon, it is hoped that the distributor will offer a proven combination of technology insight, industry and channel expertise, as well as a portfolio of value-added services for the vendor in the Asia Pacific region.



“Through our partnership with Sandvine, we will be able to offer advanced service intelligence capabilities which are crucial as customers accelerate their digital transformations,” said Rene Klein, senior vice president of Westcon Europe.

“Our strategic approach to bringing Sandvine’s solutions to our European and Asia Pacific channels will target new markets and industry segments to accelerate growth.

“Sandvine is a leader in service innovation and intelligence for good reason. We look forward to playing a larger part in their growth story with the expansion of our distribution agreement,” he added.

The partnership expansion comes a handful of months after Westcon-Comstor signed a distribution agreement with network detection and response solutions vendor ExtraHop in key Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.

That deal worked to enhance Westcon-Comstor’s cyber security offering to companies in the region as the business landscape grapples with an ongoing increase in cyber attack activity.

“Network detection and response is rapidly emerging as a must-have capability in modern security operations, and ExtraHop’s platform is attractive to new partners with clients across all industries,” ExtraHop global channels vice president Mark Fitzmaurice said at the time.

In February, Westcon-Comstor signed a distribution agreement with HashiCorp across Southeast Asia and New Zealand markets, enhancing focus on DevOps deployments across the enterprise.

