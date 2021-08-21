Manila’s Stratpoint brings nOps to Philippines market amid Asia push

Expands the vendor’s reach further into Asia as it works to bring its solutions to local companies.

Manila (Philippines) Credit: Dreamstime

Manila headquartered Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Stratpoint has struck a partnership with US-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud management platform provider nOps, expanding its Asian presence to the Philippines market.



NOps is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and AWS Marketplace Seller that has achieved AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency status. Its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered SaaS solution helps companies build, manage, and operate a well-architected AWS infrastructure.



Headquartered in the city of Mandaluyong in Metro Manila, Stratpoint is an AWS Authorised Commercial Reseller and AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, specialising in agile software development, cloud, data, AI and emerging technologies.



The services provider is already using the nOps cloud management platform to accelerate assessments of its customers' AWS infrastructure to identify and remediate high-risk issues (HRIs).



The new deal with nOps, which effectively introduces nOps to the Philippines market, expands the vendor’s reach further into Asia as it works to bring its solutions to local companies.



"We are excited to partner with Stratpoint as we build on the great momentum of the AWS Well Architected Review adoption in the Asian market," said JT Giri, founder and CEO of nOps.

"As an nOps user, Stratpoint has experienced firsthand the benefit nOps brings to the review process and its ability to deliver insights into changes in the AWS cloud environment that could impact cost, security, performance, and availability,” he added.



The strategic partnership includes collaboration on training, support and a go-to-market strategy focused on AWS Well-Architected, cost optimisation, and security best practices in AWS.



"We chose nOps as our cloud management partner because, as users of nOps ourselves, we find it is the best tool to manage cloud usage and costs," said Mary Rose dela Cruz, Stratpoint CEO. "Our partnership with nOps comes at a fortunate time.



"Companies that have adopted digital and cloud technologies are more equipped to get to the other side of the massive economic shift that is happening today. Stratpoint and many of our clients have long been cloud natives.

“Together with nOps, we will help Filipino and ASEAN businesses build resilient, future-ready cloud infrastructure."

In late 2020, Stratpoint was recognised among AWS' top performing partners in ASEAN, winning the Social Impact Partner of the Year gong in the cloud vendor's annual partner awards that year, unveiled ahead of AWS re:Invent 2020.

