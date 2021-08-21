Tech Data adds AWS cloud solution factory to ‘click-to-run’ service

Credit: Tech Data

Distributor Tech Data has expanded its portfolio of solutions within its cloud solution factory on Amazon Web Services (AWS), making them available on its ‘click-to-run’ service.

According to Tech Data, the move gives customers access to a new variety of click to run solutions to address a “wide range of business challenges” and help simplify cloud processes.

The catalogue expansion includes AWS pre-configured solutions for core infrastructure, application modernisation and data protection.

The offering is targeted at the mid-market and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) who are “looking to optimise resources, streamline processes and gain efficiency”.

“Cloud technology is evolving rapidly and continues to drive digital transformation; enterprises are increasingly investing in the cloud infrastructure to enhance mobility, collaboration and customer-facing innovations,” said Sergio Farache, executive vice president of strategy, innovation, cloud and next-generation technologies at Tech Data.

“Expanding our AWS cloud solutions catalogue is an important step to deliver higher value to our partners by aggregating and orchestrating next-generation solutions. It also helps increase their speed to market and reach, while reducing time and risk for customers in the process and is easy to scale up and down to align with business needs.”

AWS’ VP of worldwide public sector partners and programs, Sandy Carter, said the deal would enable Amazon Partner Network SMBs to “provision and deploy key cloud solutions in less than an hour instead of waiting hours, days, or weeks”.

Tech Data first launched the click-to-run solutions in September last year, saying at the time that these were “designed to equip channel partners with multi-vendor end-to-end solutions” and give them more “agility and speed to market”.