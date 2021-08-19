Australia’s MNF Group leverages Singapore launch for Asian expansion

Rene Sugo (MNF Group) Credit: MNF Group

Australian communications software and cloud infrastructure provider MNF Group is taking aim at the Asian market with the Singapore launch of its communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) product via its wholesale business Symbio.

According to MNF Group CEO Rene Sugo, Singapore is one of the most digitally competitive countries in the world. However, he claims that the country is “severely lacking” when it comes to advanced unified communications solutions.

“We are unlocking these capabilities to give users the freedom and flexibility to deliver next-generation communications solutions without relying on incumbent telecommunications providers,” Sugo said.

“MNF Group brings almost two decades of innovation and expertise alongside a proprietary technology stack that effectively bridges the gap between telecommunications and cloud-software.

“We’re in market with an offering that offers increased choice and better-quality services for businesses while bringing healthy competition to the telecommunications industry,” he added.



Symbio, the entity through which the Sydney-based MNF Group plans to deliver the solution, claims a wholesale IP-network that enables nation-wide calling and number porting to help customers easily move phone numbers off legacy networks and into the cloud.



MNF Group’s entry into Singapore is part of its wider plans for expansion into Asia, the company said.



Singapore stands as a perfect launch pad for the company’s broader Asian goals, MNF Group suggested, being a global hub for innovation and a fast-growing region within Asia. As such, it offers significant commercial opportunities for MNF Group to bring its CPaaS offering to new markets.

The expansion of MNF Group’s network is also expected to enable international customers located outside of the Asian region to deliver unified telecommunications solutions in these markets.

“We have big plans to bring our home-grown innovation and expertise to other countries in Asia,” Sugo said. “The pandemic has accelerated the global adoption of advanced unified communications services and heightened the role MNF Group plays in unlocking those services for technology innovators, enabling them to do business in new markets.

“This is just the beginning of a wider journey as we look to deliver our solutions and enable more people to enhance their unified communications and make it easy for users to move into the telco space without relying on legacy providers,” he added.

In February this year, MNF Group revealed it was in the midst of a series of technology trials with three large global customers in Singapore as part of its Asia Pacific expansion.

“These trials are the final step before going live in the Singaporean market which we expect to occur later this financial year,” Sugo said at the time. “We have taken a measured approach to ensure we are meeting the highest standard of customer service, consistent with our service levels in the Australian and New Zealand markets.”

