Genesys awards top APAC partners for 2021

Datacom took top A/NZ honours, while Telstra nabbed the gong for APAC.

Contact centre software provider Genesys has rewarded its top performing partners across the Asia Pacific region for 2021, praising businesses across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.



Taking out top honours for Australia and New Zealand as A/NZ partner of the year was Datacom, while Telstra got the gong for APAC partner of the year.

Nexon Asia Pacific was the recipient of the APAC emerging partner of the year award and Spark New Zealand took home the APAC disruptor partner of the year award.

Across Southeast Asia, NTT Singapore, Radiant Communication and S C M Technologies all received special impact awards.

“Our partner network is critical to our local business in helping to deliver unique, personalised and seamless customer experiences,", said Vaughan Webster, channel director for A/NZ at Genesys. "This success is supported by a vibrant ecosystem of technology, deployment and strategic partners, and we’re thrilled to see our … partners recognised once again in this year’s awards.

“Together, we continue to drive and share our vision of experience-as-a-service (EaaS) - delivering empathetic customer experiences and enabling an end-to-end experience across sales, service and marketing for our customers.”

In addition to the recipients across A/NZ and ASEAN, the China partner of the year was eSoon China, Japan partner of the year was NEC Corporation and the Korean partner of the year was GS Neotek.

Three Indian-based companies — Smart Connect Technologies, Moksa Technologies India and CS Infocomm — were also awarded social impact awards.