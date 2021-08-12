Puppet’s Rachel Lew takes top regional role to drive Asia expansion

Lew now reports to the company’s global chief revenue officer Paul Heywood, who is based in London.

Rachel Lew (Puppet) Credit: Puppet

Infrastructure automation software vendor Puppet has promoted its Asia and Japan senior country manager Rachel Lew to regional director for the company across Asia and Japan.

The new role, which is largely an expansion of her prior role, sees Lew report to the company’s global chief revenue officer Paul Heywood, who is based in London.

Broadly, the enlarged remit is expected to see Lew further expand Puppet’s business in the Asian markets, including Japan. Lew will continue to serve as the site leader and official spokesperson for Puppet’s regional Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) headquarters in Singapore, overseeing all aspects of the company’s operations in the territory.

However, the new role sees Lew take on the responsibility of leading the vision and direction of Puppet’s business for the region and sustaining its long-term strategic relationships with regional customers and partners. She will also work to maintain relationships with government bodies and venture capitalists to influence and drive country initiatives.

According to Puppet, Lew has been instrumental to the US-base vendor’s overall growth since it first established its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) presence in 2017.

“Puppet is dedicated to helping APJ customers navigate the future more efficiently and securely while making the best use of their resources,” Lew said. “We see emerging technology trends such as policy-as-code, automation, security and compliance helping to address some of the most challenging problems companies face in infrastructure and operations today," she added.

Lew joined Puppet at the beginning of 2018 in the role of country sales manager for Singapore. Since then, her remit has expanded as she has taken on a series of subsequent roles with greater responsibilities.

Prior to Puppet, Lew spent three years at Oracle, where she was ASEAN senior sales manager of middleware. She has also done time at Lexmark, Canon and NCS Group.

Now, it is hoped that the Singapore-based Lew will bring her experience and insights on market direction, customer needs and business opportunities to help scale Puppet’s business in the region.

Mid-last year, Puppet updated its Puppet Enterprise infrastructure automation platform, with capabilities including access to pre-built modules as well as patching task automation.

The release of Puppet Enterprise, version 2019.8 LTS, let customers use thousands of open source and Puppet-built modules in the Puppet Forge catalogue to manage Plans, which enabled running a series of tasks through a single command in the Puppet Enterprise console.