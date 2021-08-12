LogicMonitor APAC founding boss Harry Guy jumps to ConnectWise

Harry Guy (ConnectWise) Credit: Harry Guy

ConnectWise has tapped former LogicMonitor Asia Pacific boss Harry Guy to join its senior sales team for the region.

Guy initially moved to Sydney from the UK in 2018 to launch the APAC business of LogicMonitor as its regional manager. In his new role of senior manager for APAC sales, Guy will work alongside APAC senior manager Vikas Uberoy, who joined the company from Malwarebytes in November.

The vendor has also hired former SolarWinds and Symantec talent Katrina Evans as senior manager for marketing in APAC.

According to ConnectWise, the new positions will focus on “driving strategic alignment” with partners in the Australian channel, while expanding its footprint “significantly” across Australia and New Zealand.

“We have a laser focus on helping our current partners develop and enhance their cybersecurity and managed services practices,” Guy said. “By offering them the tools and training to develop new and better services, ConnectWise is enabling service providers to innovate, offer better value and enhanced services. I am very excited to be joining ConnectWise at such a pivotal stage of the company’s development in the region.”

Gregg Lalle, SVP of international sales at ConnectWise, added that the new hires would “be a major asset to our organisation’s growth in the region”.

The appointments come just months after the Thoma Bravo-owned business automation software provider acquired consulting firm Service Leadership. This also coincided with the launch of a new partner program focused on helping partners develop cyber security divisions.