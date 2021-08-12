FPT Software targets construction industry with Solibri partnership

Claims to be the first company to join Solibri’s third-party developer network.

Credit: Dreamstime

Vietnamese IT services provider FPT Software is taking aim at the architecture, engineering and construction industry after becoming a third-party developer of Solibri, a Finnish provider of quality assurance and quality control solutions for digital construction.

FPT Software claims to be the first company to join Solibri’s third-party developer network, a qualification that saw the IT provider undergo a two-month training and examination process on Solibri’s solution and construction expertise.

“Growing the Solibri ecosystem with skilled development partners is necessary to be able to answer to the raising customer need of tailored and custom rules and functionality,” said Ville Kyytsönen, Solibri CEO.

“FPT is already trusted by our key accounts and also has been working successfully on Solibri assignments in a common project," he added.

Now, with its third-party developer qualification under its belt, FPT Software is hoping to branch out further into the architecture, engineering and construction industry with customised solutions to solve specific issues regarding quality assurance and control.

Broadly, the two companies plan to address specific development needs stemming from business sensitive cases, local building requirements and regulations.

“We are proud to join Solibri’s efforts in accelerating the adoption of digital technologies in architecture, engineering and construction companies,” said Nguyen Duc Kinh, FPT Software’s senior vice president and head of automotive and manufacturing.

“This is a testament to our capability and also aligns well with our strategy to expand the service portfolio to serve a wider range of businesses,” he added.

The new partnership comes just weeks after FPT Software deepened its partnership with Sitecore, striking a deal that will see it promote the adoption of the software vendor’s digital marketing solutions to a wider range of businesses, with a particular focus on the Japanese market.

FPT Software has partnered with Sitecore since 2015 and has delivered Sitecore solutions to customers in the logistics, aviation and energy industries.

The IT services provider currently has at least six Sitecore certified developers. By the end of 2021, this number is expected to increase to 20.

Sitecore certification validates the capabilities of FPT Software and its experts, allowing them to keep up with the evolving changes in technologies and features of the Sitecore platform.