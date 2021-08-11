Tech Data brings VMware private cloud solutions to Singapore

The deal supports the launch of Rackspace’s VMware Solutions on Private Cloud offering.

Mark Tan (Tech Data) Credit: Channel Asia

Tech Data has inked a new partnership with Rackspace Technology to be the managed cloud solutions vendor’s official VMware on Private Cloud distributor in Singapore.

The deal supports the launch of Rackspace’s VMware Solutions on Private Cloud offering, which sees the vendor team up with Dell Technologies and Tech Data to help customers run VMware workloads.

Although the new partnership with Tech Data is not exclusive, it is understood to be the first worldwide for Rackspace Technology.

“The lines that have historically defined technology are blurring," said Tech Data vice president and country general manager for Singapore Mark Tan. "Hybrid models of IT delivery and consumption are being demanded, and workloads are shifting as the physical and virtual worlds become increasingly intermeshed.

“Our partnership with Rackspace Technology will help us continue to support our partners through this important technological shift,” he added.

It is hoped the new product will mean Rackspace partners will have an easier way to enter or penetrate the private cloud market by alleviating the need to capitalise on deploying their own infrastructure.

“This new Private Cloud solution will enable Singapore organisations to accelerate application modernisation with customers able to benefit from the speed, simplicity, and better security offered by VMware Cloud,” said Rackspace Technology Asia Pacific and Japan managing director Sandeep Bhargava.

The new offering sees Rackspace’s multicloud experts help users determine the best practice for their VMware workloads and provides VMware-certified professionals to handle the day-to-day management of the software and its underlying hardware.

It is anticipated that the capabilities offered by VMware Solutions on Private Cloud will allow partners to focus less on the underlying infrastructure and more on the value-added applications and services that sit on top of the product itself.

At the same time, partners can run their own managed services practice, the vendor said.

Specifically, the partnership with will offer a private cloud based on VMware Cloud Foundation, enabling full software-defined data centre (SDDC) capabilities, including VMware virtualised compute, storage, networking and cloud management.

The offering is fully managed by Rackspace Technology with the agility and efficiency of a public cloud, and is based on Dell Technologies infrastructure.

As reported in May, after a year of acquisitions, an initial public offering and a global rebrand, Rackspace Technology has been asserting itself as a competitive player on the multicloud scene.

Having released its Rackspace Elastic Engineering framework earlier this year, the managed cloud computing vendor has staked its claim on the rising professional services market, offering advisory and consulting to system provisioning and management.

In March, Tech Data entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Synnex Corporation in a US$7.2 billion deal, creating a distribution powerhouse involving two titans of the supply chain.