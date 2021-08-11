MyRepublic teams up with Inspira for new cyber suite

Lawrence Chan (MyRepublic) Credit: MyRepublic

Singapore headquartered telecommunications provider MyRepublic is rolling out a new suite of cyber security solutions designed in partnership with India-based global IT solutions provider Inspira Enterprise.

The new suite of solutions includes cyber security consulting, incident response, data protection, vulnerability testing, managed firewall and managed endpoint.

The offering is targeted primarily at small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore, with the telco claiming that the new suite comes at a time when almost half of all reported crimes in Singapore are cyber crime related cases.

Indeed, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) last month flagged an increase in cyber threats, such as ransomware and online scams, during 2020.

The CSA’s latest report revealed that 89 ransomware cases were reported to the agency in 2020, representing a sharp rise of 154 per cent from the 35 cases reported in 2019. These cases affected mostly SMEs and hailed from sectors such as manufacturing, retail and healthcare.

“As more SMEs shift to remote or hybrid work environments, cyber security threats targeting their vulnerabilities will continue to rise,” said Lawrence Chan, managing director of MyRepublic Singapore. “MyRepublic believes that all organisations deserve world-class protection no matter their size.

“Our new cyber security solutions bring enterprise-grade protection to small and medium businesses and give them one less thing to worry about, as they continue to manage the impact of the pandemic,” he added.

Inspira ASEAN vice president Josef Figueroa noted that SMEs are typically more susceptible to cyber attacks because they often lack the knowledge and ability to deal with such threats.

“Our experience with SMEs also shows that they may be reluctant to adopt modern cyber security tools due to their perceived high cost and complexity,” he said.

Earlier this month, Japanese technology services provider NTT revealed it had rolled out Cisco equipment for MyRepublic's Indonesian business to help it handle a Covid-prompted demand surge in the country.

NTT deployed Cisco’s Aggregation Service Routers (ASR), Network Convergence System (NCS) and Catalyst technology to provide MyRepublic with 100Gbps-ready capacity.

Additionally, F5 Application Delivery Controller (ADC) scale reference architecture was used to provide an intelligent system with deep packet inspection capability to respond and scale up subscribers’ traffic to ensure MyRepublic could provide uninterrupted internet to its customers.

The project with NTT came after MyRepublic saw an influx of subscribers in Indonesia relying on internet connectivity for home working, education and entertainment, resulting in a sudden increase in subscribers’ data usage, placing additional strain on the telco provider’s network infrastructure.