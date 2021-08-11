Nominations open for enhanced Channel Asia Innovation Awards

Set for Thursday 2 December, Innovation Awards will run as a virtual celebration event to bring the ecosystem together under the Channel Asia roof

Nominations are now open for an enhanced Innovation Awards in 2021, housing a modernised category line-up and revamped submission criteria as Channel Asia raises the bar for industry excellence across Southeast Asia.

In a step away from predictable awards programs, entire local ecosystem expertise will not only be acknowledged and celebrated, but transformative examples of partner best practice amplified to all markets across ASEAN.

Notable enhancements centre around the increased prioritisation of customer case studies to showcase the innovative capabilities of expert partners, a commitment to expand reach further into all countries and a heightened focus on both established and emerging providers.

Mirroring the market, Innovation Awards will recognise the standout work of managed service providers, system integrators and value-added resellers, complemented by bleeding edge start-ups, cloud specialists, independent software vendors, consultancy giants, boutique agencies and application developers -- all collaborating, all contributing.

Likewise, innovation at vendor and distributor levels will also be magnified, recognising leading champions of the channel, creative thinkers, consistent performers and market leaders.

To achieve this, Innovation Awards will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, ASEAN-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

In streamlining the program, the aim is to increase focus on the pace-setters of the local market, those revving up the innovation engine and powering ahead in the delivery of transformative solutions and services.

One new category introduced is ASEAN-wide Innovation which recognises partners delivering customer innovation headquartered in Southeast Asia. This partner is a market-leading specialist which thrives in challenging end-user environments, sparking new ideas and outcomes through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation.

Other award additions include Think Differently, acknowledging partners operating beyond transactional engagement to deploy creative and unique solutions in the pursuit of customer transformation.

Specific to distribution, Incubation will honour pioneering distributors introducing innovative new vendor technologies to the ASEAN channel through a nurturing and next-generation approach to ecosystem transformation. This is in addition to Creativity, acknowledging distributors delivering outside-of-the-box initiatives to enhance vendor value propositions and spearhead partner innovation efforts, aligned to the collective goal of driving ecosystem growth.

Nominations are now open and will run until Friday 10 September. Nominations can be submitted by an individual, an employee, employer or business partner with only ASEAN-based individuals and examples eligible. Finalists and winners selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

Innovation Awards categories in 2021:

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

TECH INNOVATION

Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.

ASEAN-WIDE INNOVATION

ASEAN-wide Innovation recognises partners delivering customer innovation headquartered in Southeast Asia. This is partner is a market-leading specialist which thrives in challenging end-user environments, sparking new ideas and outcomes through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation. Note: This award is open to partners headquartered in Southeast Asia as the company’s global base. This is not open to multinationals with a regional hub in Southeast Asia but a global headquarters.

START-UP INNOVATION

Start-up Innovation recognises market-leading start-ups building unique businesses to bring innovative new technologies to the ASEAN market. Note: All submissions must be from ASEAN-based start-ups commencing business after 1 July 2016.

VENDOR INNOVATION

Vendor Innovation recognises vendors helping partners deliver transformative solutions and services to customers, operating market-leading approaches to engagement and enablement across the key technology segments of Cloud, Security, Hardware, Software, Networking and Specialist.

DISTRIBUTOR INNOVATION

Distributor Innovation recognises distributors spearheading ecosystem innovation and growth through transformative approaches to vendor engagement and partner enablement, spanning the core categories of Hardware, Software, Specialist, Incubation and Creativity.

PERSONAL INNOVATION

Personal Innovation recognises standout individuals who contribute to customer, company and channel success through a transformative approach to management, channel, sales, technical and marketing positions.

HALL OF FAME

Hall of Fame recognises long-standing leaders who have been instrumental in the development and enhancement of the ASEAN channel. Three individuals will be inducted into the Channel Asia Hall of Fame in 2021 and will be determined by the executive panel of industry judges plus previous Hall of Fame inductees.

For more information - click here