Malaysia’s Celcom taps Informatica to tackle data governance

Datuk Kamal Khalid (Celcom) Credit: Celcom

Malaysian mobile telecommunications provider Celcom Axiata Berhad is hoping to dramatically slash the time it spends on regulatory compliance activities after taking on Informatica tech to help it deal with data governance.

“Celcom has a clear focus on driving operational excellence and growth through innovation, digitalisation and new business areas,” said Datuk Kamal Khalid, Celcom chief corporate and transformation officer.

“As we place great importance on acquiring high-quality and trusted data in our digital transformation journey, our collaboration with Informatica will ensure the delivery of the highest standard of service experience to our customers,” he added.

Celcom is specifically making use of the US-based data integration solutions vendor’s CLAIRE metadata-driven artificial intelligence (AI) engine, which is anticipated to help Celcom automate the governance of the millions of subscribers and service data that the organisation deals with on a daily basis.

This, in turn, is expected to give Celcom the ability to provide more accurate and trusted data across business and IT users, to foster greater collaboration, perform analytics and business-critical decision making and, ultimately, provide greater experience and outcomes to its subscribers.

Celcom’s data governance program is an important factor in the telco operator’s efforts to maintain and cement its position as a leading digital player in Malaysia.

Certainly, the new solution from Informatica is expected to give Celcom an easier time meeting the increasingly stringent compliance requirements set by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Indeed, the telco’s regulatory reporting is expected to be significantly reduced. What might have once taken 150 manhours to do is now estimated to take approximately five manhours thanks the new automation and governance tool it has taken on.

“In this unprecedented time, data has become even more valuable for businesses to carve a niche for themselves in the accelerated digital economy and be prepared for the post-pandemic future,” said Tony Frey, Informatica Asia Pacific and Japan vice president and general manager.

“We are pleased to be the chosen strategic partner for Celcom’s data governance project to ensure only trusted data is optimised for delivering positive outcomes for Celcom and its customers,” he added.

The new partnership comes at a crucial time for Celcom, with parent company Axiata Group and Norwegian telecommunications provider Telenor in June signing a deal for the merger of their respective Malaysian mobile operations -- Celcom and Digi.

Also in June, Axiata Group, via its business-to-business unit Axiata Enterprise, moved to dramatically deepen its partnership with Google Cloud, striking a deal to roll out the cloud vendor’s services to its telco brands across Asia.