CMC Telecom plugs PVcomBank's integration backbone into AWS

Vietnamese telecommunications provider CMC Telecom has taken the Vietnam Public Joint-stock Commercial Bank’s (PVcomBank) service integration backbone to the cloud, choosing Amazon Web Services (AWS) for hosting.

The bank’s service integration backbone, an enterprise service bus (ESB), is based on Red Hat’s OpenShift family of containerisation software products.

CMC Telecom, which is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner in Vietnam, collaborated to deploy the ESB system in AWS, representing a critical first step in laying the groundwork for PVcomBank's major technology applications and projects this year and beyond.

"ESB is the most important integrated backbone system of the bank, [and] has been deployed by technology experts [from] CMC Telecom and AWS in collaboration with customers after many years [and] many testing steps to assess infrastructure capacity and meet the banking and finance industry's strict compliance,” said Le Anh Vu, CMC Telecom chief innovation officer.

"Today, with the benefits of cloud computing in general, most large organisations around the world have been bringing important applications such as ERP [enterprise resource planning], ESB or core applications to AWS,” he added.

The deployment is part of the bank’s broader roster of digital transformation efforts, which have continued during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the organisation has had to carefully calculate the infrastructure resources it needed to meet the increasing needs of customers, from traditional distribution channels to digital channels, the latter no doubt surging as restrictions to help curb the spread of Covid-19 kicked in.

This necessitated the acceleration of plans to ensure the continuous and stable distribution of all products and services in PVcomBank's digital ecosystem of customers and Open Banking partners.

"One of these plans was to collaborate with partners such as CMC Telecom and Amazon to build a solid infrastructure foundation to modernise the business continuity model and provide flexible resource scalability during difficult times,” said Trinh Vinh Hien, deputy director of PVcomBank's IT division.

“As one of the first banks to implement a comprehensive digital transformation program and Open Banking, PVcomBank's vision is to become a leading digital bank in terms of experience and performance of digital products and services.

“In this day and age of rapid change and distributed data, we see infrastructure automation, cloud computing, reliability, scalability and infrastructure growth as the fastest growing opportunities and long-term value chains for both PVcomBank and our customers,” he added.

PVcomBank, established in 2013 by the State Bank of Vietnam, has built a network of more than 110 transaction points in 28 provinces and cities spanning the country’s north, central and south regions, with a staff of over 4,000.

The bank claims a position as one of the leaders in the use of digitisation to promote the development of products and services, with the goal of improving customer experience.

In recent years, PVcomBank has made progress in the digital banking segment, bringing new digital financial products and services to customers.

Now, thanks to the support of its new infrastructure platform, PVcomBank will continue its digital transformation journey with technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, edge computing and advanced cyber security to create smarter new products, respond to changing market needs and provide new value to customers.

"With the consolidation of data lake and AI, PVcomBank will be able to determine the best product suite and interest rate for each customer. And we believe that, when combined with advanced security solutions and a continuous risk assessment model, will best protect customer and partner data in the digital age,” Trinh said.

At the end of June, just weeks after revealing it had become Google's first ‘Sell’ Premier Partner in Vietnam, CMC Telecom revealed it had deepened its partnership with AWS, ascending to the level of Advanced Consulting Partner with the cloud vendor.

The new partner status was flagged on the AWS partner website on 24 June, according to the telco, seeing CMC Telecom completing substantial upgrades ahead of its own self-imposed schedule with two of the world's leading cloud corporations within the space of a month.