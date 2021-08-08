Developers love Rust and Svelte, dread Angular and IBM Cloud, Stack Overflow

2021 survey by the developer Q&A site also found that developers earn more for Clojure, DynamoDB, AWS, and Ruby on Rails.

Credit: Dreamstime

For coders younger than 18 years of age, online resources like videos and blogs are more important for learning the craft than books and school combined, according to the Stack Overflow 2021 Developer Survey.

Nearly 60 per cent of survey respondents learned coding from online resources. Despite the clear preference for learning online, nearly 54 per cent also cited school as a learning resource.

The survey also found that the number of software developers is growing by leaps and bounds. A full 50 per cent of respondents said they had been programming for 10 years or less, and more than 50 per cent said they had written their first line of code between the ages of 11 and 17. The vast majority of respondents -- 92 per cent of professional developers and 91 per cent overall -- identify as a man.

Stack Overflow’s survey was conducted from late-May to mid-June, with 83,439 developers participating. Results were released in a report on August 2.

Other highlights of the report include that for the ninth year in a row, web development staple JavaScript was the most commonly used programming language. Rust again was the most-loved language, for the sixth consecutive year.

Meanwhile, React surpassed jQuery as the most-commonly used web framework. The most-loved web framework was Svelte. Angular was the most-dreaded.

Delving deeper, top-paying technologies include Clojure, F#, Elixir, Erlang, and Perl while 81 per cent of professional developers are employed full-time, a decrease from 83 per cent in 2020. Forty-eight per cent of professional developers are 25 to 34 years old.

Amazon Web Services remains the most widely used cloud platform, and also the most-loved, though Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure made substantial gains from last year. The most-dreaded cloud is IBM Cloud.

The survey drew responses from developers in 181 countries around the world. The United States and India provided the highest volume of survey responses, followed by Germany and UKI (United Kingdom and Ireland). The top 10 countries accounted for almost 60 per cent of responses. US states with the most responses included California, New York, Washington, and Texas.