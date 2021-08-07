Oracle launches Verrazzano container platform for Kubernetes

Platform promises to unify application lifecycle management across microservices and traditional applications and to bridge on-premises and cloud environments.

Credit: Dreamstime

With the Oracle Verrazzano Enterprise Container Platform, Oracle is offering a way to deploy and manage container-based applications in Kubernetes in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

Introduced August 3, Verrazzano serves as a bridge between on-premises and cloud environments, Oracle said. It allows users to unify application lifecycle management across microservices and traditional applications deployed on Oracle’s WebLogic Server Java application server, as well as to standardise the management of Kubernetes across on-prem and cloud environments.

Oracle cites other benefits of Verrazzano including improving developer productivity, through containers and container management technologies, devops, and cloud-native development. Deployment times can be decreased and application uptime increased.

This in addition to modernising existing applications and cloud-native benefits without lock-in. Oracle says Verrazzano provides a “cloud-neutral” approach for container applications, regardless of whether they are deployed on premises, in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, or in other public clouds.

Also on offer is intelligent workload management across clusters, with automatic provisioning of Kubernetes operators, creation of Kubernetes objects, application modelling for advanced deployment scenarios, and extended features for WebLogic, Coherence, and Helidon workloads.

This is in addition to automated, built-in observability for system and application components, including metrics and log collection from managed workloads and pre-configured dashboards.

Delving deeper, application lifecycle management, with cross-cluster updates with devops and Gitops enablement to reduce overhead and improve uptime is available, alongside polyglot workload enablement, with application handling for Java and non-Java applications and multi-platform security, with protection for network traffic, system components, and application components.

Verrazzano leverages the Open Application Model specification for building platform-agnostic container applications.

To get started with Verrazzano, developers can install the Verrazzano platform operator in their Kubernetes cluster and then apply an application profile, which is passed as a Kubernetes custom resource to the operator. Instructions are available at verrazzano.io.