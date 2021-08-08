Mural makes APAC move with ex-Lifesize regional chief Rob Malkin

Follows the completion in July of a US$50 million Series C funding round.

Rob Malkin (Mural) Credit: Commvault

Mural, a US-based provider of digital workspace solutions for visual collaboration, has hired former Lifesize Asia Pacific general manager and vice president Rob Malkin as its new VP for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The move is part of the San Francisco headquartered company’s efforts to expand its presence in the local region following the completion in July of a US$50 million Series C funding round, led by existing investors Insight Partners and Tiger Global.

Following Mural’s US$118 million Series B round in August 2020, the latest investment brings its total funding to approximately US$200 million and values the company in excess of US$2 billion.

Now, Mural is spending its fresh investment on further global expansion, with the greater Asia Pacific region playing host to the company’s latest efforts.

Mural’s local drive is being headed up by Malkin who, until June this year, had been leading Lifesize’s operations in APAC since late 2019. Prior to Lifesize, Malkin was Commvault A/NZ vice president, a position he took after more than two years at F5 Networks. He also held various senior leadership roles with Autodesk for over a decade.

Now with Mural, Malkin is on a hiring spree, while also working to build out the company's local reseller and integration partner ranks.

“We’re going to put boots [on the ground] across all of APAC,” Malkin told ARN. “We’re hiring already, starting with A/NZ, followed by Southeast Asia.”

While the company’s next steps will be largely dictated by where the greatest demand arises, according to Malkin, the firm’s regional recruitment drive will include Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, in addition to A/NZ.

Mural is a digital workspace solution that integrates with a bunch of other unified communications and collaboration platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Jira and many more.

Broadly, the vendor’s software provides teams in product, consulting, leadership, innovation, technology, sales and customer service, among others, with a digital workspace for visual collaboration, as well as methods for ideation and co-creation.

The company claims its product is used by teams at global enterprise companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Facebook, Booz Allen Hamilton, Publicis Sapient, SAP and Atlassian, among others.

"Mural helps thousands of enterprise teams run high-impact workshops and meetings. These teams can now go from ideation to innovation faster than ever before,” said John Curtius, Tiger Global partners, when the company announced its latest capital raising effort.

"Mural’s platform and best-in-class member services help organisations completely reimagine what it means to work together. You can finally see a team’s ideas come to life, be shaped by methods and expert facilitators, and be turned into tangible plans of action. Mural is making this happen, and it’s only the beginning.”