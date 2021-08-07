Accenture and NeuraFlash serve up Salesforce for Ocean Network Express

Sujith Abraham (Salesforce) Credit: Salesforce

Accenture and Salesforce platinum consulting partner NeuraFlash have played a hand in Ocean Network Express’ (ONE) deployment of a new customer relationship management (CRM) platform built on Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud.

Based in Singapore, ONE is a logistics and supply chain company which claims to be the sixth-largest container carrier in the world with a global fleet of over 250 vessels.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, ONE has embarked on a transformation journey with the Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud solutions to ensure its customers continue to receive a top-notch customer experience.

With customer satisfaction a major priority, ONE is leveraging the Salesforce solutions to create personalised and engaging, one-on-one customer experiences by providing omnichannel support across all customer interactions.

Specifically, ONE will use Salesforce to provide sales teams with a single view across the customer journey from pre-booking, booking to post-booking on a single platform.

In addition, all sales and customer service employees at the company will be equipped with the technical know-how and knowledge to thrive in the new way of working provided by the new Salesforce-based system.

“The pandemic made digitising customer service an imperative. It’s mission-critical for companies to streamline internal processes in order to put customers at the centre of their business and deliver end-to-end, engaging experiences,” said Sujith Abraham, Salesforce ASEAN senior vice president and general manager.

“We’re proud to help bring ONE’s customer-first vision to life, and help it continue to deliver outstanding experiences for its customers,” he added.

It is hoped the new CRM system resulting from the deployment, dubbed ONE Force, will allow the company to have a single, 360-degree view of its customers' interactions and improve its understanding of customers’ key needs.

“ONE Force is going to add a lot of value for improving our overall customer management and performance, as well as to drive us towards a more solution-based methodology of handling customer service requirements,” said Sundeep Sibal, ONE global commercial and service management senior vice president.

Fabio Vacirca, Accenture market unit lead for Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Africa and Middle East (ASIAM), said the consulting giant was pleased to team up with Salesforce and NeuraFlash on the integrated sales and service platform.

“The possibilities of our collaboration are limitless and we look forward to continuing to work with ONE in its transformational journey,” he said.

For NeuraFlash, which is based in the US, the project represents a transformative deployment that will improve its client's customer and agent experience by providing customer self-service, agent efficiency and the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics with Salesforce Einstein.

“NeuraFlash is proud to play an integral role in ONE’s contact centre transformation. ONE now has a single 360 degree view of the customer across all channels, including Salesforce Service Cloud Voice powered by Amazon Connect,” said Brett Chisholm, NeuraFlash CEO and co-founder.

In July, Salesforce revealed it was planning to bulk up its local Thai team after establishing a permanent presence in the country by opening a dedicated office in Thonglor, Bangkok.

The new office, in Sukhumvit Road’s T-One building, is expected to help the US-based customer relationship management (CRM) software-as-a-service vendor deepen its connection with Thai customers.