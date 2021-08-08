Singapore’s Epsilon partners with Aruba for unified SD-WAN offering

Provider has taken on the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform.

Singapore headquartered global connectivity service provider Epsilon has partnered up with Aruba to expand its data services portfolio.

Specifically, the provider has taken on the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) edge platform, along with Silver Peak -- the SD-WAN provider bought by Aruba parent Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) last year for US$925 million.

The move sees Epsilon combine the EdgeConnect platform with its global network fabric to deliver a unified SD-WAN solution for enterprises.

It is hoped the new offering will give Epsilon’s customers the ability to deploy the SD-WAN edge platform to simplify their WAN infrastructures and achieve greater visibility and control of data centre and cloud-hosted applications.

Epsilon’s SD-WAN product provides a single platform for enterprise customers to centrally manage and monitor their WAN traffic via the Aruba Orchestrator.

“With growing investments in the cloud, enterprises have to modernise their WAN to secure and improve the delivery of their applications and services,” said Michel Robert, Epsilon CEO. “The addition of Aruba allows our customers to build a modern WAN with a secure, enterprise-class SD-WAN solution that’s fast and simple to deploy.

“Our partnership strategy is focused on collaborating with industry-leading technology partners to expand our product portfolio. With Aruba, we are well-positioned to help enterprises enhance their network agility and accelerate their cloud transformation initiatives,” he added.

The partnership comes amid a focus by Epsilon on collaborating with technical partners to meet increasing customer demands for edge and cloud connectivity.

The Aruba deal follows a recent partnership with Aviatrix to deliver an advanced multi-cloud networking solution.

In June, Epsilon made fresh inroads into the Philippines, securing solutions provider Total Information Management Corporation (TIM Corp) as its first channel partner in the country.

Founded in 1985 as an IT equipment and peripherals supplier, Manila-based TIM Corp has grown to become a comprehensive provider of technology solutions, counting Nutanix, Cisco and F5 among its vendor partners.

Now, TIM Corp has joined the Epsilon channel partner program, deploying its Infiny by Epsilon offering at its data centre in the Philippines, with the telco’s network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform enabling TIM Corp to offer on-demand connectivity solutions to its customers via Epsilon’s global network fabric.